Free Account Details
- Utilities
- Jaroslav Rajcher
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 December 2021
Overview
With Account details info script you will get the following account info:
- Account Number
- Account Name
- Account Currency
- Company (Broker) of the Account
- Server you are using
- Account Leverage
- Stop Out Level
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Account Margin
- Account Free Margin
- Symbol of the chart you dropped the script on
- Lot Size
- Min Lot allowed
- Lot Step
- Max Lot allowed
- Tick Value
- Tick Size
- Spread
- Stop Loss Level
- Swap Long
- Swap Short
- Initial Margin
- Maint Margin
- Required Margin
- is the Trading Allowed
Author: Happy Forex (Expert Advisor - your algorithm-driven profit, without stress or work)
Acquires the obvious. Essential!