Free Account Details

With Account details info script you will get the following account info:

  • Account Number
  • Account Name
  • Account Currency
  • Company (Broker) of the Account
  • Server you are using
  • Account Leverage
  • Stop Out Level
  • Account Balance
  • Account Equity
  • Account Margin
  • Account Free Margin
  • Symbol of the chart you dropped the script on
  • Lot Size
  • Min Lot allowed
  • Lot Step
  • Max Lot allowed
  • Tick Value
  • Tick Size
  • Spread
  • Stop Loss Level
  • Swap Long
  • Swap Short
  • Initial Margin
  • Maint Margin
  • Required Margin
  • is the Trading Allowed

    Author: Happy Forex (Expert Advisor - your algorithm-driven profit, without stress or work)

      Abraham Correa
      4358
      Abraham Correa 2024.07.07 02:16 
       

      Acquires the obvious. Essential!

      Ron Inchess
      72
      Ron Inchess 2022.10.13 12:30 
       

      good

      Rodrigo da Silva Boa
      7137
      Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2015.12.28 21:09 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      [Deleted] 2015.11.02 18:51 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Grzegorz Korycki
      28159
      Grzegorz Korycki 2015.08.02 12:50 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vadim Strelkov
      7710
      Vadim Strelkov 2014.05.13 12:41 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

