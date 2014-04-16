Info Spread

4.5

Displays current spread in the main window of the chart.

Indicator Setting:

BigDisplay =true or false to switch on and off.
DisplaySize = 20 is default
DisplayColor = Blue
Display_y = 550 position: staring position Y of background panel
Display_x = 1200 position: staring position X of background panel

Author: Happy Forex (Expert Advisor - your algorithm-driven profit, without stress or work)

Reviews
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2021.07.20 04:25 
 

Delightful app showing clearly the spread level on the main chart. Use with other spread indicators in other windows.

Delightful app showing clearly the spread level on the main chart. Use with other spread indicators in other windows.

