Info Spread
- Indicators
- Jaroslav Rajcher
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 December 2021
Displays current spread in the main window of the chart.
Indicator Setting:
BigDisplay =true or false to switch on and off.
DisplaySize = 20 is default
DisplayColor = Blue
Display_y = 550 position: staring position Y of background panel
Display_x = 1200 position: staring position X of background panel
Author: Happy Forex (Expert Advisor - your algorithm-driven profit, without stress or work)
Delightful app showing clearly the spread level on the main chart. Use with other spread indicators in other windows.