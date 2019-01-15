ScaleOut and BreakEven

4

This simple utility EA designed for managing the open trades.

For all open trades when the certain amount of profit is reached it closes a part of the position and moves the Stop Loss to breakeven level.


EA has following entry parameters:

 - Scale-out lots: defines the size of the position that we want to close when profit is reached

 - Scale-out profit: defines the profit in points when we want to scale out

 - Breakeven profit: defines how many points above/below breakeven value we want to put the Stop Loss after scale out was executed 

Reviews 1
ehssan505
59
ehssan505 2020.05.22 06:59 
 

I rented it for a period of 3 months. It works as it is supposed to. I just don't understand how the Break even profit works.

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TT Range – EMA & ATR Channel Indicator TT Range is a trend-following channel indicator built around an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with ATR-based dynamic levels . The core concept is that the EMA acts as a price magnet —when price moves too far away from the average, it has a strong tendency to revert back toward it. The indicator plots adaptive upper and lower levels around the EMA, forming a volatility-based range that adjusts to current market conditions. These levels help trade
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TT Arrows
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Arrows is a trend based indicator that very succesfully predicts the start of the new trend.  The indicator is working with all trading instruments and in M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. Up arrow signals a good time to enter a bullish trade while down arrow signals a good time to enter a bearish trade. The trade should be taken when the candle that has the arrow is closed. Following this strategy you will have have a high percentage of winning trades. Enjoy!
TT Macd Dashboard
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT MACD Dashboard is multi-time frame and multi-currency market scanner. It is telling you the value of MACD and MACD histogram (a difference between MACD line and Signal line) in a form of small rectangle. If MACD value is above zero (MACD is bullish). Rectangle border color is bullish (Navy by default).  If MACD value is below zero (MACD is bearish). Rectangle border color is bearish (OrangeRed by default). If MACD histogram is rising and above zero (Bullish histogram). Rectangle color is bull
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ehssan505
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ehssan505 2020.05.22 06:59 
 

I rented it for a period of 3 months. It works as it is supposed to. I just don't understand how the Break even profit works.

Tomislav Turcin
7489
Reply from developer Tomislav Turcin 2021.09.20 13:47
After the original position was partially closed (scaled out). Stop loss is moved Breakeven pips above (for buy orders) or below (for sell orders) open order price.
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