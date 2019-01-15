ScaleOut and BreakEven
- Utilities
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Tomislav TurcinI am an independent Forex trader from Croatia with 12 years of trading experience. Also, I am a very skillful MQL4/MQL5 programmer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This simple utility EA designed for managing the open trades.
For all open trades when the certain amount of profit is reached it closes a part of the position and moves the Stop Loss to breakeven level.
EA has following entry parameters:
- Scale-out lots: defines the size of the position that we want to close when profit is reached
- Scale-out profit: defines the profit in points when we want to scale out
- Breakeven profit: defines how many points above/below breakeven value we want to put the Stop Loss after scale out was executed
I rented it for a period of 3 months. It works as it is supposed to. I just don't understand how the Break even profit works.