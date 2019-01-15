ScaleOut and BreakEven

This simple utility EA designed for managing the open trades.

For all open trades when the certain amount of profit is reached it closes a part of the position and moves the Stop Loss to breakeven level.





EA has following entry parameters:

- Scale-out lots: defines the size of the position that we want to close when profit is reached

- Scale-out profit: defines the profit in points when we want to scale out

- Breakeven profit: defines how many points above/below breakeven value we want to put the Stop Loss after scale out was executed