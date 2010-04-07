Market Position Manager

Market Position Manager is Expert Advisor that makes very fast executions of orders.

First Tab allows you to:

  • Open buy order
  • Open sell order
  • Open sell stop
  • Open sell limit
  • Open buy stop
  • Open buy limit

Second Tab allows you to:

  • Put stop loss and take profit

Third Tab Allows you to:

  • Set Lot of position 

Indicator below shows you:

  • Floating profit of open positions made by robot.

Application features: 

  • Works with any account type and broker
  • Doesnt require specific skills
  • Easy and intuitive interface
  • The most important functions only
  • Quick reaction on any command

About EA:

One Click Trader is Expert Advisor that opens order very fast without reqoting.

Chose stop loss and take profit on every position

Indicator below shows you floating profit- loss of open positions 

Very easy to use.


