Market Position Manager
- Utilities
- Alen Vujica
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Market Position Manager is Expert Advisor that makes very fast executions of orders.
First Tab allows you to:
- Open buy order
- Open sell order
- Open sell stop
- Open sell limit
- Open buy stop
- Open buy limit
Second Tab allows you to:
- Put stop loss and take profit
Third Tab Allows you to:
- Set Lot of position
Indicator below shows you:
- Floating profit of open positions made by robot.
Application features:
- Works with any account type and broker
- Doesnt require specific skills
- Easy and intuitive interface
- The most important functions only
- Quick reaction on any command
About EA:
One Click Trader is Expert Advisor that opens order very fast without reqoting.
Chose stop loss and take profit on every position
Indicator below shows you floating profit- loss of open positions
Very easy to use.