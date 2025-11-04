Auto risk manager PRO

Auto risk manager PRO is a utility for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by advisors, when the specified percentage of profit or loss is reached, the advisor will close all positions, delete (if necessary) pending orders and independently close the chart windows (will not allow advisors to open new transactions). The utility will be especially useful for traders who trade using advisors or manually on several currency pairs at the same time.

Download demo version

MT5 version

The EA can be used as an additional stoploss or takeprofit for one or all open positions on your account. Profit_Percent and Loss_Percent can have both negative and positive values. 

  • Work - true - we work or folse - we don’t work.
  • Profit_Percent = 10 - the percentage of total profit (after reaching all open orders will be closed ) can have negative values, for example: on a deposit there is “-13%” profit (drawdown). You can set the closing of transactions when the drawdown level reaches "-9%"
  • Loss_Percent = -10 - the percentage of the total loss (after reaching it, all open orders will be closed ) can have positive values, for example: on a deposit there is “9%” profit, but a movement in the direction you do not need is possible. You can set "7%" and if the total profit drops to 7%, the advisor will close all orders 
  • DeleteStopLimitOrders = true/false - when closing orders, delete (true) or not delete (false) pending orders
  • CloseOrders = true/false - Closing orders.
  • CloseChart = true/false - Closing chart windows true or false (when we close the chart the expert is unloaded).
  • Slipage = 5 - slippage
  • TimerSecond = 1 - after how many seconds to check changes on the deposit (made to save hardware resources).

Important! The utility is an advisor, so auto trading must be enabled in the terminal to work.

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Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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