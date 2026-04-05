TT Macd Dashboard

TT MACD Dashboard is multi-time frame and multi-currency market scanner.

It is telling you the value of MACD and MACD histogram (a difference between MACD line and Signal line) in a form of small rectangle.

If MACD value is above zero (MACD is bullish). Rectangle border color is bullish (Navy by default). 

If MACD value is below zero (MACD is bearish). Rectangle border color is bearish (OrangeRed by default).

If MACD histogram is rising and above zero (Bullish histogram). Rectangle color is bullish color (MediumBlue by default).

If MACD histogram is falling and above zero (Bullish retracement histogram). Rectangle color is bullish retracement color (SkyBlue by default). 

If MACD histogram is falling and below zero (Bearish histogram). Rectangle color is bearish color (Red by default).

If MACD histogram is rising and below zero (Bearish retracement histogram). Rectangle color is bearish retracement color (LightCoral by default).

A user can change all colors, the frequency of checks, checked instruments and time frames, and MACD indicator parameters. 


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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TT MACD indicator
Tomislav Turcin
4.67 (9)
Indicators
A classical MACD indicator where both the MACD line and the Signal line are displayed as lines. The difference between MACD and Signal line is displayed as a histogram. A user can change the color and thickness of histogram lines. So, histogram lines can be grouped into four different groups: positive ascending, positive descending, negative descending and negative ascending. Multi-currency Dashboard for the indicator is available  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72354
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TT Range
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Range – EMA & ATR Channel Indicator TT Range is a trend-following channel indicator built around an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with ATR-based dynamic levels . The core concept is that the EMA acts as a price magnet —when price moves too far away from the average, it has a strong tendency to revert back toward it. The indicator plots adaptive upper and lower levels around the EMA, forming a volatility-based range that adjusts to current market conditions. These levels help trade
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ScaleOut and BreakEven
Tomislav Turcin
4 (1)
Utilities
This simple utility EA designed for managing the open trades. For all open trades when the certain amount of profit is reached it closes a part of the position and moves the Stop Loss to breakeven level. EA has following entry parameters:  - Scale-out lots: defines the size of the position that we want to close when profit is reached  - Scale-out profit: defines the profit in points when we want to scale out  - Breakeven profit: defines how many points above/below breakeven value we want to put
TT Arrows
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Arrows is a trend based indicator that very succesfully predicts the start of the new trend.  The indicator is working with all trading instruments and in M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. Up arrow signals a good time to enter a bullish trade while down arrow signals a good time to enter a bearish trade. The trade should be taken when the candle that has the arrow is closed. Following this strategy you will have have a high percentage of winning trades. Enjoy!
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