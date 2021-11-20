Alligator Steps MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical Alligator indicator which is a trend trading indicator.
Stay in the trade as long as the candlesticks ride above or below the Alligator. When the lines converge or cross, it is time to consider entering or exiting
The proposed indicator has the ability to increase a smooth-effect in Alligator Indicator.
This indicator could play an important role in determining support and resistance.