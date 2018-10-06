TrueTrendTeller

This indicator based on OBV. He is essentially trending, it can "feel" the trend change. The arrow-signal does not disappear and does not redraw after a bar closes. An order may be opened towards the arrow direction at the next bar after the signal appears. Using this indicator is intuitive. Once the first turquoise arrow appears, buying is preferred. Red – selling.

I recommend using the indicator on the H1 timeframe. When the first hand of the opposite color appears and the hour bar closes, you can search for a trade entry on a smaller timeframe towards H1. The indicator is perfect as a filter for your manual or automated trading system.

When creating an EA use the «0» buffer of the indicator for selling, the «1» buffer for buying.


The indicator parameters

The indicator has one custom parameter.

RSI Period - 7    - the recommended value for a high quality indicator on automated trading systems operating on smaller timeframes.

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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
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Sergii Onyshchenko
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This is a universal EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. With the help of settings you can create your own strategy. It can be trend, counter-trend, averaged, grid, martingale :), antimartingale. Martingale  sooner or later loses. But you can treat trading as fun as a game. 1 use case. Suppose you have 50 dollars. Do you want to try your luck? You may to make small deposit and use my trading advisor. After 15 trading days, check the result. Of course, you need a virtual server for trading.
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Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Lao Tzu The trading advisor tries to constantly make a profit of 50 cents. If he fails - fixes the loss. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe only M1. Do not use other EA on your account with EA Fifty cent. Parameters (Some of the safest. Please also use these parameters for testing)       Fifty cent                                                               Profit in $   0.5  Profit in $                                  
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Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
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Sergii Onyshchenko
Indicators
The indicator signals about "Impulse near!" or "Reversal point near!" The arrow-signal does not disappear and  does not redraw  after a bar closes. On next bar you may to open orders: buy stop && sell stop. Working timeframe: D1, H4, H1, M30, M15.  The indicator parameters  Momentum soon                                                                   Period1          18   Calculation period 1                                                                   Period2          37   Calculation pe
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