Momentum soon
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.28
- Activations: 5
The indicator signals about "Impulse near!" or "Reversal point near!" The arrow-signal does not disappear and does not redraw after a bar closes. On next bar you may to open orders: buy stop && sell stop. Working timeframe: D1, H4, H1, M30, M15.
The indicator parameters
Momentum soon
|Period1
|18
|Calculation period 1
|Period2
|37
|Calculation period 2
|Period3
|51
|Calculation period 3
|Period4
|15
|Calculation period 4
|Period5
|27
|Calculation period 5
|Common trigger for all calculation periods
|0.0038
|Trigger sensitivity
The higher the trigger value, the lower the sensitivity.