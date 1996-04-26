The indicator signals about "Impulse near!" or "Reversal point near!" The arrow-signal does not disappear and does not redraw after a bar closes. On next bar you may to open orders: buy stop && sell stop. Working timeframe: D1, H4, H1, M30, M15.

The indicator parameters

Momentum soon Period1 18 Calculation period 1 Period2 37 Calculation period 2 Period3 51 Calculation period 3 Period4 15 Calculation period 4 Period5 27 Calculation period 5 Common trigger for all calculation periods 0.0038 Trigger sensitivity

The higher the trigger value, the lower the sensitivity.







