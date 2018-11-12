The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Lao Tzu The trading advisor tries to constantly make a profit of 50 cents. If he fails - fixes the loss. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD.

Working timeframe only M1. Do not use other EA on your account with EA Fifty cent.

Parameters (Some of the safest. Please also use these parameters for testing)

Fifty cent Profit in $ 0.5 Profit in $ Orders step 150 Orders step Set value for first order (lot=koeff *min Symbol lot) 1 koeff Used or not filtr true filtr for open-close Magic (base expert) 174 Set a unique number





Trading Requirements

Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:

A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.

For use on EURUSD M1 chart.

A good Internet connection.

A lot of stamina.

Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 1 pips).

Closeby should be allowed.

Recommended Minimum Deposit

For Standard Forex accounts - 100 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01

It uses unique indicators. Testing Fifty cent can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks(please use the parameters for testing from the table above). For testing in the strategy tester, please run the test on the M5 chart. This is needed to load the M5 chart data into the tester. Then test normally on M1.





###DISCLAIMER###

This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.

Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!







