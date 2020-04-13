Local Flat MT5

Description

The  indicator of local flat.

The indicator allows to find local flats in the following options:

  • Width of channels that is not more than certain number of points
  • Width of channels that is not less than certain number of points
  • Width of channels that is not more and not less than certain number of points

The indicator displays the middle and boundaries of the channel.

Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different ranges leads to displaying a system of channels on the chart.

Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

  1. Upper boundary line - buffer 0.
  2. Lower boundary line - buffer 1.
  3. Channel middle line - buffer 2.

Values of the buffers must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.

Input parameters

  1. Range Wide - range wide in points.
  2. Range Tight - range tight in points.
  3. Number of Bars - number of bars on the chart for calculations (0 - all bars).
  4. Starting Length - starting length of flat in bars (range between 3 and 5).
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Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Reversal Bars
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Description The indicator determines the appearance of the bars that signal of a reversal of current local moods and plays a beep. It also paints these bars in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish priority. You can select the color for bullish and bearish moods. Inputs Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification. Use Detection of the reversal bar can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities.  The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert A
Main Candles
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The indicator detects the following types of Japanese candlesticks: Doji, Hammer and/or Hanging Man, Shooting Star and/or Inverted Hammer, Spinning Top, Maribozu. The indicator is intended for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. There is a possibility to choose colors for bullish and bearish candlesticks. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3, whose value is not zero!
Big and Small Candles
Igor Semyonov
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The indicator is intended for detecting big (long) and/or small (short) candlesticks. There is possibility of coloring the bullish and bearish candlesticks. The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. The indicator data that can be used for automated trading can be taken from one of four buffers of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3. Values must not be equal to zero. 
DeMark Fractals
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The indicator of DeMark fractals. The indicator can be drawn on the basis of price data and on the basis of a moving average. There is a possibility to color the up and down fractals. The indicator can be used for manual and for automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0 - up fractals, 1 - down fractals! Values of the buffers must not be equal to zero.  A moving average is drawn on the basis of input parameters: Calc_Method 
Stochastic Global
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Description A universal colored indicator Stochastic. The rising and falling lines and the levels of the indicator can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following nineteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. AC - indicator of acceleration. AO
MACD Histo Global
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Description A universal colored indicator MACD Histo. The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow
MACD Line Global
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Description A colored universal indicator MACD Line (MA convergence-divergence indicator, shown as a histogram). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume i
RSI Global
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Description A universal indicator RSI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of RSI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MT4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accu
CCI Global
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Description A universal indicator CCI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of CCI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicato
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Description A multi-purpose multi-colored/multi-symbol indicator, which is a set of standard tools from the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The difference is that below the basic price chart it allows to calculate and build in a separate window any of the twenty indicators in a colored form, painting bulls and bears in different colors, for any financial instrument in accordance with the list below:  AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Inde
AO Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator AO (Awesome Oscillator). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR
MACD Classic Global
Igor Semyonov
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Description A colored universal indicator MACD Classic (MA convergence-divergence indicator) that combines two indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The rising and falling lines, the signal line and the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distributio
MACD Classic Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The universal colored multicurrency/multisymbol indicator MACD Classic, consisting of two MACD indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). Inputs Currency_Nam
Multicurrency Cross Oscillator
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator/oscillator based on crossing moving averages. The rising and falling lines of the indicator histogram can be colored. The combined use of the line and the histogram increases the level of the analysis when making a decision to open or close deals. The indicator can be calculated as the standard Price Oscillator or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an i
RAVI Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator RAVI. Was proposed by T. Chand as a trend indicator. RAVI means Range Action Verification Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).
Market Mood Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored multicurrency/multisymbol oscillator of the market mood. The oscillator is designed for detecting the continuation or change of the market mood prior to its occurrence. An excellent example is the screenshots that show all the features of the oscillator. The oscillator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a fin
Inside Bar
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. The bullish and bearish mood can be colored. Inputs Sound_Play - a
Tendency Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of bars that notify of the reversal of the current trend, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed reversal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. You can select the color for bullish and
Multicurrency MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator is drawn in a separate window, so below the main trading chart a user can see the development of another financial instrument. It is very useful when considering the combined values of various moving averages for different financial instruments below the main trading chart.  The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of
Color Chart MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average. Double Moving Average. Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging met
Multicurrency Bands Global
Igor Semyonov
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Bollinger Bands to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and Bollinger Bands can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Index indicator. MF
Channel Global Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Channel to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator uses the calculation method of the Price Channel indicator. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and the Channel lines can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution o
Keltner Channel
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Utilities
Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
Color Price Channel
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
Multicurrency Candlesticks
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
Candlestick Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Price Levels
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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