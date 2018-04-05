DemsFx BC Entry EA

1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management..

2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above....

3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices...

4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

5. With Default settings and a 100$ Backtest of 6 Months was carried out on the EA for Boom 1000, if you want to use on other pairs Adjust the settings or contact me on telegram for assistance...

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7...

Contact me on Telegram @DemsFx to get your VPS and more info about the Expert Advisor

Good Luck and Happy Trading..



