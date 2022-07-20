Auto Trendlines for MT5

The AlgoKing Squawk Trendlines script will auto draw trendlines on your chart to use with trendline break and retest strategies. Simply drag the script onto your chart.


Recommendation:

  • Be sure all candle bars that you want to include in the trendline calculation are visible.
  • Draw trend lines using multiple timeframes.
  • Delete all lines that you do not want to use in your strategy.

Benefits:

Notes:

  • Live trading community and zooms not included.




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SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Utilities
The AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy is a trade manager and has multiple indicators built for a complete trading strategy.  Here is a list of indicators built in. Indicators Auto drawn Support and Resistance signals Auto drawn RSI Divergence signals Auto drawn Fibonacci Retracement signals with buy and sell entry lines. Lightning Bolt reversal signals. Auto drawn trend lines. Trade Management Auto take partials at simple moving average targets. Auto take partial and stop losses at Fibonacci ret
Squawk Auto Trendlines
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Utilities
The AlgoKing Squawk Trendlines script will auto draw trendlines on your chart to use with trendline break and retest strategies. Simply drag the script onto your chart. Recommendation: Be sure all candle bars that you want to include in the trendline calculation are visible. Draw trend lines using multiple timeframes. Delete all lines that you do not want to use in your strategy. Benefits: Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group:   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT4) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Divergence Detector for MT4
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.   The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection. Features Hidden Divergence for trend continuation. Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal. Screen Alerts. MetaQuotes Notifications. Email Notifications. RSI Indicator built in. Stochastics Indicator built in. Types of Divergen
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Divergence Detector for MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.   The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection. Features Hidden Divergence for trend continuation. Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal. Screen Alerts. MetaQuotes Notifications. Email Notifications. RSI Indicator built in. Stochastics Indicator built in. Types of Divergen
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