All Fx Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The All Fx Robot
works very well on all Pairs and all Frames.
Is fully automated and based on 4 Indicators to filter as many as possible winning trades.
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as Martingale
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
Happy Trading to all of you.
The EA does not work well; all the MT5 settings are in accordance with the indicated parameters, but there is no operation response when the All FX Robot is integrated into the chart; it does not start operating. I contacted the developer, but I did not receive satisfactory help to solve the problem
📌did you try it before you bought it?
📌how can I help you if there is a time difference from 10-12 hours?
📌then the platform is not in English 📌then there are bank holidays
📌and after one day you give a negative review
I suggest you cancel the subscription and please never ever buy one of my products.I am putting a lot efforts into it, so I don’t need that.
Best Regards,
Steve