Archi

Archi is built on indicators, in the future their number will increase. It is possible to use "Trailing Stop" with "Trailing Position" and "Step Trailing". It is possible to increase the volume of a subsequent transaction, with a loss-making current one, both by multiplication and addition. After reaching the preponderance of positive transactions over unprofitable ones, the volume returns to the original one. 

Archi BasicSettings:

Magic number is the unique number of all open trades. Attention!!! the EA works with history, so you need to use a unique number different from the previous ones

Volume – the initial volume of the opened transaction

A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient – a sign for increasing the volume

Volume increase ratio – the value by which the volume will increase

Slippage – price slippage when opening deals

Take Profit – the desired profit in points

Stop Loss – closing a trade when a loss in points is reached

Trailing Activator – activation of the Trailing operation

Trailing Stop – the distance in points from the current price to the open transaction at which the Stop Loss is transferred

Trailing Position – the distance in points from the current price in the direction of an open transaction to which the Stop Loss is transferred

Step Trailing – the step of the Stop Loss movement for the price in points

To work on the selected tool, it is recommended to optimize for this tool.


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