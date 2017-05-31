IceFX VelocityMeter Mini for MT5

  • Indicators
  • Norbert Mereg
    Norbert Mereg

    Norbert Mereg

    4.7 (119)
    At Darkmoon FX you will find many useful tools developed mainly to semi automatic trading. These tools support advanced/pro forex traders with highl level of trading execution and the total control of the trades. None of these tools are the ultimate or the best solutions for everybody, but rather it
    10 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 31 May 2017
  • Activations: 10

IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the Forex market. It is not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles.

The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and defines, displays and records a reference value which is typical of the actual market velocity rate. Market speed value is changing with every tick, so this professional tool has the ability to respond quickly to any changes.

This IceFX VelocityMeter Mini indicator is a "minimized" version of the original IceFX VelocityMeter indicator. It draws the last 50 speed values on a mini tick chart, too. It shows the current speed, current speed direction, average speed and maximum speed.


Parameters

  • SpeedMediumLevel - level of medium speed
  • SpeedHighLevel - level of high speed
  • Correction - correction of calculation (recommended value is 20)
  • Corner - chart corner of panel
  • CornerOffsetX - horizontal offset from the corner
  • CornerOffsetY - vertical offset from the corner

The indicator sets global variables with the current speed, current speed direction and average speed values, so you can use these values in your Expert Advisors.


Global variables

  • SPEED_<SYMBOL>_<PERIOD>_CURR - current value of speed (e.g: SPEED_EURUSD_15_CURR)
  • SPEED_<SYMBOL>_<PERIOD>_DIR - current value of speed direction (e.g: SPEED_EURUSD_15_DIR)
  • SPEED_<SYMBOL>_<PERIOD>_AVG - average value of speed (e.g: SPEED_EURUSD_15_AVG)
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Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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