The main currencies are EURUSD, USDJPY Does not use martingale, no risk in a losing trade No negative swaps, does not open new positions at the moment of time 23:45 - 00:10 ‌ Minus is minimal (presence of stop losses at the level of 30 pips) Profit the maximum using the trailing of trading on the news Breakout trend strategy Spread control system (does not open a position if the spread is larger than "Max_Spread") Does not require a large deposit. It can work as a fixed lot or set the risk yourself. NEED: use set file If an expert file is defined as a script -> you need to transfer it from the \ MQL4 \ Scripts folder to the \ MQL4 \ Experts folder described in more detail in discussions #9 SwitchStopLimit = true; // true -stop mesh, false -limit grid

UseBuyStopSellLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders BUYSTOP / SELLLIMIT

UseSellStopBuyLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders SELLSTOP / BUYLIMIT

Lots = 0.01; // fixed lot

NumberOrders = 5; // number of grid orders

DelayTimeFirstOpen = 300; // time delay, opening of the first grid, in seconds, 0-disabled

MinPipsFirstOpen = 100; // price offset, opening of the first grid, in points, 0-disabled

DelayTimeNextOpen = 3600; // time delay, opening the next grid, in seconds, 0-disabled

MinPipsNextOpen = 50; // price offset, opening of the next grid, in points, 0-disabled

iDelayTimeShiftGrid = 1000; // time delay, grid offset, in seconds, 0-disabled

MinPipsShiftGrid = 50; // price offset, grid offset, in points, 0-disabled

ExpirationTime = 0; // hold time of pending orders, in seconds, 0-disabled

Distance 1 = 50; // the distance of setting the 1st order of the grid, from the starting price

Distance 2-30 = 0; // distance setting the 2nd order of the grid, from the price of the 1st order and so on to the distance of setting the 30th warrant of the grid, from the price of the 29th order

UseTotalProfit = false; // process the profit of all market orders

TotalProfit = 100; // the level of profit for closing all market orders, in points

TakeProfit1 = 0; // TakeProfit of the 1st order

TakeProfit2-30 = 0; // TakeProfit 2-30th order

UseTotalLoss = false; // processing the loss of all market orders

TotalLoss = 100; // the level of the loss for closing all market orders, in points

StopLoss1 = 0; // StopLoss 1st order

StopLoss2-30 = 0; // StopLoss 2-30th order

UseTrailing = true; // inclusion trawl order

TrailingStart = 100; // trawl start, in points

TrailingStep = 10; // trawl step, in points

TrailingProfit = 0.0; // profit of the order for allowing the trawl, in the deposit currency

Slippage = 10; // slippage, in points

SpreadMax = 30; // the maximum spread, in points

Magic = 123; // Magic

StartTimeMonday = "06:00"; // start time, monday

StopTimeMonday = "20:00"; // end time, Monday

StartTimeTuesday = "06:00"; // start time, Tuesday

StopTimeTuesday = "20:00"; // end time, Tuesday

StartTimeWednesday = "06:00"; // start time, Wednesday

StopTimeWednesday = "20:00"; // end time, Wednesday

StartTimeThursday = "06:00"; // start time, Thursday

StopTimeThursday = "20:00"; // end time, Thursday

StartTimeFriday = "06:00"; // start time, friday

StopTimeFriday = "20:00"; // end time, friday