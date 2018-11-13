Fin

  1. The main currencies are EURUSD, USDJPY
  2. Does not use martingale, no risk in a losing trade
  3. No negative swaps, does not open new positions at the moment of time 23:45 - 00:10
  4. ‌ Minus is minimal (presence of stop losses at the level of 30 pips)
  5. Profit the maximum using the trailing of trading on the news
  6. Breakout trend strategy
  7. Spread control system (does not open a position if the spread is larger than "Max_Spread")
  8. Does not require a large deposit.
  9. It can work as a fixed lot or set the risk yourself.

NEED: use set file

If an expert file is defined as a script -> you need to transfer it from the \ MQL4 \ Scripts folder to the \ MQL4 \ Experts folder

described in more detail in discussions #9

SwitchStopLimit = true; // true -stop mesh, false -limit grid

UseBuyStopSellLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders BUYSTOP / SELLLIMIT
UseSellStopBuyLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders SELLSTOP / BUYLIMIT
Lots = 0.01; // fixed lot
NumberOrders = 5; // number of grid orders
DelayTimeFirstOpen = 300; // time delay, opening of the first grid, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsFirstOpen = 100; // price offset, opening of the first grid, in points, 0-disabled
DelayTimeNextOpen = 3600; // time delay, opening the next grid, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsNextOpen = 50; // price offset, opening of the next grid, in points, 0-disabled
iDelayTimeShiftGrid = 1000; // time delay, grid offset, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsShiftGrid = 50; // price offset, grid offset, in points, 0-disabled
ExpirationTime = 0; // hold time of pending orders, in seconds, 0-disabled
Distance 1 = 50; // the distance of setting the 1st order of the grid, from the starting price
Distance 2-30 = 0; // distance setting the 2nd order of the grid, from the price of the 1st order and so on to the distance of setting the 30th warrant of the grid, from the price of the 29th order
UseTotalProfit = false; // process the profit of all market orders
TotalProfit = 100; // the level of profit for closing all market orders, in points
TakeProfit1 = 0; // TakeProfit of the 1st order
TakeProfit2-30 = 0; // TakeProfit 2-30th order
UseTotalLoss = false; // processing the loss of all market orders
TotalLoss = 100; // the level of the loss for closing all market orders, in points
StopLoss1 = 0; // StopLoss 1st order
StopLoss2-30 = 0; // StopLoss 2-30th order
UseTrailing = true; // inclusion trawl order
TrailingStart = 100; // trawl start, in points
TrailingStep = 10; // trawl step, in points
TrailingProfit = 0.0; // profit of the order for allowing the trawl, in the deposit currency
Slippage = 10; // slippage, in points
SpreadMax = 30; // the maximum spread, in points
Magic = 123; // Magic
StartTimeMonday = "06:00"; // start time, monday
StopTimeMonday = "20:00"; // end time, Monday
StartTimeTuesday = "06:00"; // start time, Tuesday
StopTimeTuesday = "20:00"; // end time, Tuesday
StartTimeWednesday = "06:00"; // start time, Wednesday
StopTimeWednesday = "20:00"; // end time, Wednesday
StartTimeThursday = "06:00"; // start time, Thursday
StopTimeThursday = "20:00"; // end time, Thursday
StartTimeFriday = "06:00"; // start time, friday
StopTimeFriday = "20:00"; // end time, friday
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Mohamed Nasseem
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
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Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Phong Vu
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Yang Wu
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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