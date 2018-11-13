Fin
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 November 2018
- Activations: 10
- The main currencies are EURUSD, USDJPY
- Does not use martingale, no risk in a losing trade
- No negative swaps, does not open new positions at the moment of time 23:45 - 00:10
- Minus is minimal (presence of stop losses at the level of 30 pips)
- Profit the maximum using the trailing of trading on the news
- Breakout trend strategy
- Spread control system (does not open a position if the spread is larger than "Max_Spread")
- Does not require a large deposit.
- It can work as a fixed lot or set the risk yourself.
NEED: use set file
If an expert file is defined as a script -> you need to transfer it from the \ MQL4 \ Scripts folder to the \ MQL4 \ Experts folder
described in more detail in discussions #9
SwitchStopLimit = true; // true -stop mesh, false -limit grid
UseBuyStopSellLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders BUYSTOP / SELLLIMIT
UseSellStopBuyLimit = true; // true -resolution of orders SELLSTOP / BUYLIMIT
Lots = 0.01; // fixed lot
NumberOrders = 5; // number of grid orders
DelayTimeFirstOpen = 300; // time delay, opening of the first grid, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsFirstOpen = 100; // price offset, opening of the first grid, in points, 0-disabled
DelayTimeNextOpen = 3600; // time delay, opening the next grid, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsNextOpen = 50; // price offset, opening of the next grid, in points, 0-disabled
iDelayTimeShiftGrid = 1000; // time delay, grid offset, in seconds, 0-disabled
MinPipsShiftGrid = 50; // price offset, grid offset, in points, 0-disabled
ExpirationTime = 0; // hold time of pending orders, in seconds, 0-disabled
Distance 1 = 50; // the distance of setting the 1st order of the grid, from the starting price
Distance 2-30 = 0; // distance setting the 2nd order of the grid, from the price of the 1st order and so on to the distance of setting the 30th warrant of the grid, from the price of the 29th order
UseTotalProfit = false; // process the profit of all market orders
TotalProfit = 100; // the level of profit for closing all market orders, in points
TakeProfit1 = 0; // TakeProfit of the 1st order
TakeProfit2-30 = 0; // TakeProfit 2-30th order
UseTotalLoss = false; // processing the loss of all market orders
TotalLoss = 100; // the level of the loss for closing all market orders, in points
StopLoss1 = 0; // StopLoss 1st order
StopLoss2-30 = 0; // StopLoss 2-30th order
UseTrailing = true; // inclusion trawl order
TrailingStart = 100; // trawl start, in points
TrailingStep = 10; // trawl step, in points
TrailingProfit = 0.0; // profit of the order for allowing the trawl, in the deposit currency
Slippage = 10; // slippage, in points
SpreadMax = 30; // the maximum spread, in points
Magic = 123; // Magic
StartTimeMonday = "06:00"; // start time, monday
StopTimeMonday = "20:00"; // end time, Monday
StartTimeTuesday = "06:00"; // start time, Tuesday
StopTimeTuesday = "20:00"; // end time, Tuesday
StartTimeWednesday = "06:00"; // start time, Wednesday
StopTimeWednesday = "20:00"; // end time, Wednesday
StartTimeThursday = "06:00"; // start time, Thursday
StopTimeThursday = "20:00"; // end time, Thursday
StartTimeFriday = "06:00"; // start time, friday
StopTimeFriday = "20:00"; // end time, friday