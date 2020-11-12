Anchor Scalper

Hi and welcome to Anchor Scalper !


The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

I learned this strategy from ForexSignals (Check them out on their youtube channel ForexSignals TV for this strategy and many more.) and decided to create an expert advisor on it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hUJTsjYPcQ&amp;t=504s

Before I go any further I want to mention that I'm not affiliated with the above mentioned channel or company.


This EA uses the Moving average indicator as an confirmation signal and as an "Anchor" on the H1 chart for a simple and clean scalping strategy.

"Anchor" refers to the correlation of signals between the  higher time frame and a lower one received from the indicator. A valid trade is executed only if the signals expressed are the same on both time frames.

To open an Sellstop pending order to occur, the price must be below the fast moving average and both of them below the slow MA in order for a sell trade to occur. For the Buystop  is exactly the opposite, Price > FastMA > SlowMA.

Recommendations of use

Time frame - M5, M15;

Account balance - Doesn't matter;

Currency pair -  Doesn't matter  ;


Anchor Scalper features

- Multiple user options

- Choose the active and the inactive trading hours (in hh:mm - format).

- Comes with a Dynamic StopLoss function that moves the stop loss automatically at break even when the first take profit is reached.

- Lot size can be manually set.

- Orders are automatically opened and closed by this EA based on the market and the MA indicator.

- This EA works on all time frames (I recommend using it on M15 and M5 ) and currency pairs.



A more detailed explanation of the strategy is found on the link provided to ForexSignals channel.


Anchor Scalper User Options


Restrict EA by time- True or False;

Start/Last operation hour- with dropdown list;

Dynamic StopLoss -Disable or Enable the Dynamic StopLoss function;

Lot size = 0.0; (Change this if you want to set the lot size manually, leave it at 0 and will set it automatically based on risk 2%);

Slow/Fast MA period

MA Method 

MA Price


Check the user options and change them to your preference, and remember to optimize in strategy tester

Thank you!


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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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