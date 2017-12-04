Market Working Time Marker

  1. The indicator shows when every market session starts and finishes in colored frame box.
  2. It includes the Stop Hunt Boxes which shows pockets of liquidity, found at places where traders put their stop losses on existing positions.
  3. Contains EMA crossover alert on 50 EMA, 200 EMA and 800 EMA.
  4. It can be used in many Forex strategies and for easier observe of the chart.


Indicator parameters

  • NumberOfDays - period of drawing the frames, default is 50 days;
  • Draw_asian_box - draw the box of Asian session, default is true;
  • Draw_asian_text - indicate the price movement in Asian session in pips, default is true;
  • Draw_asian_box_as_outline - disable filling the frame with the color, only the draw frame outlines, default is false;
  • Begin_1 - the beginning time of the Asian session;
  • End_1 - the ending time of the Asian session;
  • Color_1 - color of the Asian session box;
  • Same procedure for European session box and New York session box.
  • Alert50EMA - alert when price cross 50 EMA, default is true;
  • Alert50Pips - the number of pips the EMA needs to pass to activate the alert, default is 20;
  • Same procedure for Alert200 and Alert800.
  • DrawStopHuntBox - draw the Stop Hunt Box, default is true;
  • StopHuntBoxColor - color of the Stop Hunt Box.


How to configure the indicator?

  • Open Indicator list or press "Ctrl+I", choose AI_WorkTimes and click on "Inputs" tab.
  • Check the Screenshots to see how to input your parameters correctly.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Semaphore and ABC Pattern
Stoyan Roev
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
Average Daily Range Marker
Stoyan Roev
Indicators
The Average Daily Range shows the dynamic levels of average pip range  on a pair measured based on the daily Highs and Lows over a certain periods. You can use the ADR to visualize potential price action  outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher  than usual. The ADR can be helpful in setting targets for positions. If the ADR shows you that a pair has an average daily range of 80 pips, then it might be wise to tighten up your target
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