Market Working Time Marker
- Indicators
-
Stoyan RoevMy name is Stoyan Roev. I graduated Software university of Sofia with profiles of Software Engineering and System Administration.
My team in Vici-Trading is developing indicators for Meta Trader 4 and testing Forex strategies.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- The indicator shows when every market session starts and finishes in colored frame box.
- It includes the Stop Hunt Boxes which shows pockets of liquidity, found at places where traders put their stop losses on existing positions.
- Contains EMA crossover alert on 50 EMA, 200 EMA and 800 EMA.
- It can be used in many Forex strategies and for easier observe of the chart.
Indicator parameters
- NumberOfDays - period of drawing the frames, default is 50 days;
- Draw_asian_box - draw the box of Asian session, default is true;
- Draw_asian_text - indicate the price movement in Asian session in pips, default is true;
- Draw_asian_box_as_outline - disable filling the frame with the color, only the draw frame outlines, default is false;
- Begin_1 - the beginning time of the Asian session;
- End_1 - the ending time of the Asian session;
- Color_1 - color of the Asian session box;
- Same procedure for European session box and New York session box.
- Alert50EMA - alert when price cross 50 EMA, default is true;
- Alert50Pips - the number of pips the EMA needs to pass to activate the alert, default is 20;
- Same procedure for Alert200 and Alert800.
- DrawStopHuntBox - draw the Stop Hunt Box, default is true;
- StopHuntBoxColor - color of the Stop Hunt Box.
How to configure the indicator?
- Open Indicator list or press "Ctrl+I", choose AI_WorkTimes and click on "Inputs" tab.
- Check the Screenshots to see how to input your parameters correctly.