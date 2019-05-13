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STOCH in MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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STOCH in MA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA.
It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.
Parameters
- MA_Periods - iMA period.
- MA_Method - iMA method.
- K_Period - K line period.
- D_Period - D line period.
- Slowind - slowing.
- STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA.
- PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close).
- STOCH_LevelUp - uptrend level.
- STOCH_LevelDn - downtrend level.
- BarsCount - how many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals - reverse an uptrend to downtrend signals.
MACD in MA
MACD in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (uptrend) or lower of zero (downtrend). It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.RSI in MA
RSI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).
iCompass
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend.FollowLine
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend.