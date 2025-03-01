MA Convergence Divergence MACD

This is a custom MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replicates the TradingView MACD version, ensuring consistency for traders familiar with that platform.

The default MACD in MT5 has differences in its calculation and visualization compared to TradingView. This indicator provides an identical structure, allowing for accurate technical analysis across different platforms.

Features

TradingView-Style MACD – Matches the histogram, signal line, and moving average calculations.

– Matches the histogram, signal line, and moving average calculations. Customizable Parameters – Adjust fast and slow EMAs, signal smoothing, and colors.

– Adjust fast and slow EMAs, signal smoothing, and colors. Optimized Visualization – Ensures clear and precise market data representation.

– Ensures clear and precise market data representation. Real-Time Analysis – Helps identify trend reversals, momentum shifts, and divergences.

– Helps identify trend reversals, momentum shifts, and divergences. User-Friendly Design – Works across all timeframes and market conditions.

Functionality

This indicator calculates price momentum using Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The histogram represents the difference between the fast and slow EMAs, while the signal line provides additional confirmation for trade setups.

Traders can use this indicator for:

Trend identification

Detecting market reversals

Entry and exit point confirmation

Divergence-based strategies

Why Choose This Indicator?

The built-in MACD in MT5 differs from the one used in TradingView, which can lead to variations in analysis. This custom version ensures a consistent experience, making it an essential tool for traders who use both platforms.

Download now and enhance your market analysis!



