MA Convergence Divergence MACD

1

This is a custom MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replicates the TradingView MACD version, ensuring consistency for traders familiar with that platform.

The default MACD in MT5 has differences in its calculation and visualization compared to TradingView. This indicator provides an identical structure, allowing for accurate technical analysis across different platforms.

Features

  • TradingView-Style MACD – Matches the histogram, signal line, and moving average calculations.
  • Customizable Parameters – Adjust fast and slow EMAs, signal smoothing, and colors.
  • Optimized Visualization – Ensures clear and precise market data representation.
  • Real-Time Analysis – Helps identify trend reversals, momentum shifts, and divergences.
  • User-Friendly Design – Works across all timeframes and market conditions.

Functionality

This indicator calculates price momentum using Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The histogram represents the difference between the fast and slow EMAs, while the signal line provides additional confirmation for trade setups.

Traders can use this indicator for:

  • Trend identification
  • Detecting market reversals
  • Entry and exit point confirmation
  • Divergence-based strategies

Why Choose This Indicator?

The built-in MACD in MT5 differs from the one used in TradingView, which can lead to variations in analysis. This custom version ensures a consistent experience, making it an essential tool for traders who use both platforms.

Download now and enhance your market analysis!


Manax0710
24
Manax0710 2025.03.17 05:17 
 

Не установился!

Cem Ummak
1808
Reply from developer Cem Ummak 2025.05.27 12:48
Я проверил, все работает отлично.
Reply to review