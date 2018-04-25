SymbolAutoChanger

SymbolAutoChanger MT4

There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5

There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.


There is also PRO version  has following featuters:

Next button

Previous button

Pause/Continue botton

With this extra functionallity you can switch between symbols not only automatically but also manually. 

PLUS

Now you can FILTER symbols. Let's say you want see only those charts where in pairs is EUR.  For that just enter into input parameters "eur". After that SymbolAutoChanger will do the job. EURUSD -> EURJPY -> EURGBP -> BTCEUR

Input parameters

  • TimeInterval - value in seconds when next symbol appears on chart.
  • UseAllSymbols - choice to show all symbols that you have from broker or only show symbols in Market Watch window (true - show all symbols provided by you broker).
Recommended products
Ultimate Trade Closer
Ebenezer Sochima Charles
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 – Efficient Multi-Symbol Trade Management Overview: The Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 is a powerful and user-friendlytrade management system designed to help traders quickly close multiple trades with just one click. Whether you need to close all trades on a specific symbol or across all traded symbols, this script ensures seamless execution, saving you time and effort. Key Features: Close Trades Instantly – Shut down all open positions on a single symbo
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilities
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
HurtLockerPro Risk Manager
Vladimir Kähri
Utilities
Risk manager Risk manager - it will simplify the tracking of drawdown and will notify you (alert) when the specified risk is reached, and close/lock orders when the critical DD risk level is reached. If the specified drawdown is exceeded, you can choose two options for actions: All orders will be closed that mean loss will be fixed on depo. The terminal also closes. Instead of fixing the loss on depo, the opposite order will be opened - orders locking will occure. Not a single order will be c
SymbolAutoChanger Demo
Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows
FREE
X AutoPost Trading Assistant
Yuichi Maruyama
Utilities
Still posting your trading results manually? Your trading performance is not just data. It is a monetizable asset. ️ IMPORTANT: This product requires external setup (X API + Google Apps Script).   Full Setup Guide (Required): Failure to follow the guide will result in the system not working. Problem Most traders: Post results manually Fail to stay consistent Never turn results into income You may be profitable… but still not making money from your audience. Your results are already valu
MWRecovery
Mehdi Safar
Utilities
MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing   stop is activated to maximize your profit. How it works : The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders.  New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you hav
CopierMT4
Dmitry Fedoseev
Utilities
Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
Best Trade Copier MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186082 MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Spread And Swap Dashboard
Chantal Sala
Utilities
Spread And Swap Dashboard is a nice tool that lets us know all the minimum and maximum spreads of the instruments that we trade. In addition to the spread information we also find the Bid & Ask values that always are very useful. We also considered it important to include positive and negative swap values so that we can better evaluate possible strategies of Carry Trade. The tool proves useful in times of high volatility to record all the values of spreads and have a better understanding of the
Symbol Info MT4
Wei Bai
Utilities
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (5)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
MT4 Copier
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilities
COPYLATOR – MT4 to MT4 Copier – Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 COPYLATOR is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between multiple MT4 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. The system is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts and require trade replication between accounts. It works in different environments including personal computers and VPS setups, depending on terminal performance and system resources. Use Cases The system is suitable for multi
PropFolio Command Manager Pro
Sarika G Talekar
Utilities
PropFolio Command Manager Pro | The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Arrow Execution Terminal Stop staring at the charts waiting for your custom indicator arrows to appear. PropFolio Command Manager Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-symbol execution terminal that instantly automates your favorite custom indicator. Simply type the name of your arrow indicator into the settings, and the Command Manager will scan up to 30 currency pairs, indices, or metals simultaneously. When your arrow fires, the EA veri
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Trade Balance Protector
Francisco Javier Coll Suarez
Utilities
Trade Balance Protector The Automatic Guardian of Your Balance Are you worried about protecting your capital while trading in the financial markets?   Trade Balance Protector   is the ultimate solution for automatically managing your profits and losses, ensuring your balance is always under control. Designed for traders who value discipline and risk management, this EA allows you to trade with confidence, knowing your trades are protected by a smart and reliable system. Key Features Automatic Ta
Risk Controller mgr
Stefano Frisetti
Utilities
RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel
Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli
Utilities
OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel osasFXea  ·  MetaTrader 4 & 5 OsasFXea Diamond RapidFire Panel One-click rapid trade panel for fast discretionary basket trading on gold, crypto, forex, and more. MT4 & MT5 Utilities Category Hedging accounts XAUUSD · BTCUSD · Forex Overview What it does RapidFire Panel places you in complete control of your basket trading workflow. Every core action — open, manage, close — is one click away on a branded dashboard that sits on your chart. The panel follows the sa
Manual Open Order Auto Marti
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
This tool helps your trades to open trades manually, and will mean it automatically, so it will not be difficult to profit from calculating pipsteps or lots when you open the next trade, so if you have a strategy to open then this tool will help you to do that, on the tool. which can mean is a lot or a pipstep, so that it can help make your trading easier. You will get more profit, because the time required is shorter.
Trade Builder Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual ri
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality
Nikolay Shorin
Experts
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality  is a fully automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results. Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal! Monitoring of trading on this trading system
Semi Auto OTE Plus
Jonathan Luu
Utilities
This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product. *PLUS VERSION REMOVES LOT SIZE LIMIT THAT IS IN THE FREE VERSION* Auto Lot Calculat
AXIOM Prop Guard MT4
Miguel Angel Leon Yanez
Utilities
AXIOM Prop Guard is the essential safety tool for every prop firm and funded account trader. It monitors your Daily Drawdown and Maximum Drawdown in real time and automatically closes all open positions and pending orders the moment your account approaches the firm's risk limits — protecting your funded account before a single rule can be broken. Whether you are trading XAUUSD, Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypto, AXIOM Prop Guard works silently in the background on any chart and any symbol. No t
BuntuFx Copier MT4
Muhammad Syahrul
Utilities
BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Main Features MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying Market and pending order synchronization Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence Symbol mapping and suffix support Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters Reverse trading mode Layer-based copying
FREE
TradeKeyboard50
Isaac Abrahan Hernandez Lopez
Utilities
TradeKeyboard50 is a platform in which you can operate your real and training account in a simple way through your pure computer keyboard without the need to interact with the screen. We developed the platform so that you can trade automatically, semi-automatically and manually, you can open, close, change TakeProfit and StopLoss in multiple financial instruments, from currencies, futures, stocks, CFDs, Cryptos, Shares, in any Metatrader 4 of any Broker. With the ability to display with differ
VR Alert
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Alert indicator utility is designed to inform the trader when the price reaches the given level. The signal levels can be set not only horizontally but also inclined. Thus, the trader gets the opportunity to receive notifications from the inclined trend levels. Thanks to the VR Alert utility, you will no longer need to sit near the monitor for a long time. You can calmly do about your household chores, perform your work duties and spend time with your family. Your task is simply to set th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
More from author
Symbol Name Drawer
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicators
Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
FREE
SymbolAutoChanger Demo
Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows
FREE
Symbol Linking
Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
This tool for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Input parameter isMainChart - set true only for the main chart window. Set false for all other linked windows.
Symbol Auto Changer PRO
Ruslan Jakishev
5 (2)
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger PRO   There is also version for MetaTreader5 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this extra
Chart Linker
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicators
Chart Linker   This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a  main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Compare to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048  Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or exper
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review