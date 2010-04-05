Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5

SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5

 

There is also version for MetaTreader4

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.


PRO version  has following featuters:

Next button

Previous button

Pause/Continue botton

With this extra functionallity you can switch between symbols not only automatically but also manually. 

PLUS

Now you can FILTER symbols. Let's say you want see only those charts where in pairs is EUR.  For that just enter into input parameters "eur". After that SymbolAutoChanger will do the job. EURUSD -> EURJPY -> EURGBP -> BTCEUR


Input parameters

  • TimeInterval - value in seconds when next symbol appears on chart.
  • UseAllSymbols - choice to show all symbols that you have from broker or only show symbols in Market Watch window (true - show all symbols provided by you broker).
  • AddPauseButton - true to add "pause" button or false to remove button.
  • AddPrevButton - true to add "previous" button or false to remove button.
  • AddNextButton - true to add "next" button or false to remove button.
  • SymbolNameFilter - any text by which you want to filter symbols
Video Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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Symbol Name Drawer
Ruslan Jakishev
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Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
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SymbolAutoChanger Demo
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SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows
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SymbolAutoChanger
Ruslan Jakishev
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SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. There is also PRO version  has following featuters: Next b
Symbol Linking
Ruslan Jakishev
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This tool for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Input parameter isMainChart - set true only for the main chart window. Set false for all other linked windows.
Symbol Auto Changer PRO
Ruslan Jakishev
5 (2)
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SymbolAutoChanger PRO   There is also version for MetaTreader5 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this extra
Chart Linker
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicators
Chart Linker   This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a  main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Compare to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048  Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or exper
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