SymbolAutoChanger Demo

SymbolAutoChanger MT4


There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5

There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.

Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows you to switch unlimited number of symbols.


Input parameters

  • TimeInterval - value in seconds when next symbol appears on chart.
  • UseAllSymbols - choice to show all symbols that you have from broker or only show symbols in Market Watch window (true - show all symbols provided by you broker).
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Symbol Name Drawer
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Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
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This tool for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Input parameter isMainChart - set true only for the main chart window. Set false for all other linked windows.
Symbol Auto Changer PRO
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SymbolAutoChanger PRO   There is also version for MetaTreader5 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this extra
Chart Linker
Ruslan Jakishev
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Chart Linker   This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a  main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Compare to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048  Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or exper
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
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