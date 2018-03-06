SymbolAutoChanger Demo

SymbolAutoChanger MT4





There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5

There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.

Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows you to switch unlimited number of symbols.





Input parameters