Symbol Auto Changer PRO

There is also version for MetaTreader5

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.





PRO version has following featuters:

Next button

Previous button

Pause/Continue botton

With this extra functionallity you can switch between symbols not only automatically but also manually.

PLUS

Now you can FILTER symbols. Let's say you want see only those charts where in pairs is EUR. For that just enter into input parameters "eur". After that SymbolAutoChanger will do the job. EURUSD -> EURJPY -> EURGBP -> BTCEUR

Added hotkeys: M=next, N=prev

Saves horisontal lines for each symbol.





Input parameters