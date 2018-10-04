Symbol Auto Changer PRO

5

SymbolAutoChanger PRO

 

There is also version for MetaTreader5

This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row.

Example:

EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD

You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch.

Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window.


PRO version  has following featuters:

Next button

Previous button

Pause/Continue botton

With this extra functionallity you can switch between symbols not only automatically but also manually. 

PLUS

Now you can FILTER symbols. Let's say you want see only those charts where in pairs is EUR.  For that just enter into input parameters "eur". After that SymbolAutoChanger will do the job. EURUSD -> EURJPY -> EURGBP -> BTCEUR

Added hotkeys: M=next, N=prev 
Saves horisontal lines for each symbol.


Input parameters

  • TimeInterval - value in seconds when next symbol appears on chart.
  • UseAllSymbols - choice to show all symbols that you have from broker or only show symbols in Market Watch window (true - show all symbols provided by you broker).
  • AddPauseButton - true to add "pause" button or false to remove button.
  • AddPrevButton - true to add "previous" button or false to remove button.
  • AddNextButton - true to add "next" button or false to remove button.
  • SymbolNameFilter - any text by which you want to filter symbols


Video Symbol Auto Changer PRO
Reviews 3
Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2021.09.25 11:11 
 

Excellent EA very useful

Aequitas omnia
167
Aequitas omnia 2019.07.22 13:04 
 

Really helpful tool to overwatch the market.

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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
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Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
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SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. Demo version is limited to 4 symbols. Full version allows
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SymbolAutoChanger
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SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. There is also PRO version  has following featuters: Next b
Symbol Linking
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This tool for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Input parameter isMainChart - set true only for the main chart window. Set false for all other linked windows.
Chart Linker
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Chart Linker   This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a  main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Compare to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048  Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or exper
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
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SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
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Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2021.09.25 11:11 
 

Excellent EA very useful

Aequitas omnia
167
Aequitas omnia 2019.07.22 13:04 
 

Really helpful tool to overwatch the market.

rsaushkin
24
rsaushkin 2018.11.08 09:12 
 

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