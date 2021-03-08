Manual Open Order Auto Marti
- Utilities
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Mas Khairul AraafHi, trader i am coming!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This tool helps your trades to open trades manually, and will mean it automatically, so it will not be difficult to profit from calculating pipsteps or lots when you open the next trade, so if you have a strategy to open then this tool will help you to do that, on the tool. which can mean is a lot or a pipstep, so that it can help make your trading easier. You will get more profit, because the time required is shorter.