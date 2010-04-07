MWRecovery

  • Utilities
  • Mehdi Safar
    Mehdi Safar

    Mehdi Safar

    4.2 (5)
    After trading in various financial markets, including currencies and cryptocurrencies, for over five years, I realized that manual trading is stressful and time-consuming due to the impact of human emotions, such as fear and greed, and mental or psychological errors. Therefore, I decided to automate
    7 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing stop is activated to maximize your profit.

How it works :

  1. The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders. 
  2. New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you have selected in the utility panel(Recovery Mode & Distance & Dynamic Recovery Mode & its Methods).
  3. The algorithm finds the breakeven point.
  4. If, in the direction of trades, we pass the breakeven point equal to the minimum profit that you have set in the utility panel, a trailing stop will be activated.
  5. Finally, all your trades are closed with a good profit by trailing stop.

Click here to know more settings and how the utility works.

MT5 version.

Signals made with this algorithm.==>  signal

Advantages :

  1. You can use this utility in manual trades or simultaneously with one or more EAs. 
  2. Easy installation.
  3. Has a graphic panel for easy use.

Note:

  • This utility is not multi-currency and works only on the pair it is installed on. 
  • This utility alone is not able to open trades, but it recovers your losing trades.
  • Attention, MWRecovery is a utility and not an expert advisor, so you can't backtest it in the strategy tester.

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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
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2 (2)
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
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