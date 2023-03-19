Synchronize Objects on multiple charts

  • Indicators
  • Pro-Berza
    Pro-Berza

    Pro-Berza

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  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This indicator is a supporting tool which helps you draw/update any chart object once. The additions or changes are automatically synchronized to all linked chart windows of the same instrument.

Setup is simple. Open all required charts you want to work on, attach the indicator to each chart window and start using it.


Its only allowed to attach one indicator to each chart.

Once attached, you can draw on any chart (as long as it has this tool attached as indicator) and the drawing will show up on all other same instrument windows which has the indicator running.

This helps you to use a effective multi timeframe analysis without manually adding the objects again.


The tool contains a hotkey setup, default set to the "F" key. If you open a new chart for any analysis, but just now attached the indicator, you can press the hotkey on the parent window which will forcefully 

send all objects to the new chart.


Also included is a exclusion delimited string. You can input a semi colon list of prefixes. This can be useful if you run other indicators but dont want the output to be synchronized to the linked charts. Think about

a time remaining indicator for example.


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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Engulfing Scanner
Pro-Berza
Indicators
This indicator was created to spot potential reversals in the market. It will help you find the edge while trading which is required to be profitable. The indicator does what its good at, processing data objectively and presents you with the results once a new setup has been formed. It can send you a notification or email and such, so you are not required to follow the market every move. This, coupled with the edge it gives, give you the time and rest to take the appropriate action. The Engulfi
Pinbar Scanner
Pro-Berza
Indicators
This indicator was created to spot potential reversals in the market. The Pinbar, or Pinnochio Bar, pattern is a a great candlestick pattern which can yield good trading results if traded properly. The idea behind this pattern is that price tries to trick us into thinking the wrong direction. When a Bullish Pinbar for example has formed, it tries to convince us price is going higher but in reality price is going down at the end of the bar. These patterns can be powerful reversal signals when use
PivotLevels
Pro-Berza
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator was created to determine the overall trend of the market. Pivot points are support/resistance level areas, at which the direction of price can change. Many people are looking at those Pivot Point levels, which causes the levels to become almost self-fulfilling. Use this indicator to identify reversal points, so you can place your orders or combine it to recognize key price levels that needs to be broken to take a good breakout trade. With this indicator, its easy to find important
Inside Bar Scanner
Pro-Berza
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator was created to detect possible changes in direction of the market. Inside bars points to a certain level of indecision coming into the market. Neither side, buyers and sellers, have been able to push the price further up or down resulting in indecision. We can use this indicator to monitor for inside bar setups and having the indicator signaling the setup to the trader by alert, notification, it provides the trader with a starting point for his/her trading plan. The validation for
Reversal Patterns
Pro-Berza
Indicators
This is a pack which contains both the Engulfing Scanner as well as the Pinbar Scanner . The indicator comes with several sorts of alerts which makes it easy for a trader to wait for a pattern to be formed, have it signaled and then check the chart to see what the bigger story tells you. Pinbar Scanner The Pinbar, or Pinnochio bar, pattern is a a great candlestick pattern which can yield good trading results if traded properly. The idea behind this pattern is that the price tries to trick us in
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