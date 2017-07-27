PivotLevels

This indicator was created to determine the overall trend of the market.

Pivot points are support/resistance level areas, at which the direction of price can change. Many people are looking at those Pivot Point levels, which causes the levels to become almost self-fulfilling.

Use this indicator to identify reversal points, so you can place your orders or combine it to recognize key price levels that needs to be broken to take a good breakout trade.

With this indicator, its easy to find important levels. Coupled with the feedback hit monitor it makes up a powerful indicator giving you an edge to trade profitable.





Calculation Modes

This indicator contains four Pivot Point calculation modes, which are:

GeneralPivot Point calculation - classic method of calculating Pivot Points.

WoodiePivot Point calculation - similar to the method above but places more importance on the last closing price.

CamarillaPivot Point calculation - very good for automated trading as well as taking profit and stop loss levels. This method results in four resistance and four support levels. The main concept using this can be found in the tendency for price to revert back to the mean.

FibonacciPivot Point calculation - like the name suggests, the calculation is based upon Fibonacci settings. A lot of people uses Fibonacci in some sort, so using this mode of calculation can find you the levels where a lot of traders are waiting for to take action.





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