Reversal Patterns

This is a pack which contains both the Engulfing Scanner as well as the Pinbar Scanner. The indicator comes with several sorts of alerts which makes it easy for a trader to wait for a pattern to be formed, have it signaled and then check the chart to see what the bigger story tells you.





Pinbar Scanner

The Pinbar, or Pinnochio bar, pattern is a a great candlestick pattern which can yield good trading results if traded properly.

The idea behind this pattern is that the price tries to trick us into thinking the wrong direction. When a Bullish Pinbar for example has formed, it tries to convince us that the price is going higher but in reality price is going down at the end of the bar.

These patterns can be powerful reversal signals when used in the correct manner and location.

Also, Pinbar patterns can show us points of taking profit, which can give us the opportunity to get in on an already started trend.





Engulfing Scanner

The Engulfing Pattern is a candlestick pattern which normally can be found after a period of up or down pressure. A Bullish Engulfing pattern is normally to be found close at the end of the down movement, while a Bearish Engulfing pattern will be at the top of a rising up movement.

When an Engulfing pattern has been formed, the idea behind it is that the investor sentiment has changed from either Bullish to Bearish or from Bearish to Bullish.

This is the point where we get ready for a potential reversal which can lead to good results.





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