Simple panel EA plus

4.76

Simple Panel EA Plus — The Ultimate One-Click Trading Assistant

Simple Panel EA Plus is a professional trading utility designed for lightning-fast execution and surgical risk management. It transforms manual trading into a precise process by automating lot calculations and order management directly from your chart.

Demo version  |  User manual   |  Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found

Core Features:

1. Professional Risk Management (Auto-Lot)

  • Flexible Risk Modes: Calculate lot size based on % of Balance, Equity, Free Margin, or a fixed Money amount ($).

  • Visual SL/TP Planning: Drag the lines on the chart to see your exact risk/reward in account currency before you open the trade.

  • Dynamic Lot Adjustment: The panel instantly updates the volume as you move your Stop Loss line.

2. Advanced Trading Utilities & Deposit Protection

  • Smart Break-Even (BU): Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry price once your profit target is reached.

  • Pull Pending Orders: Automatically trails your pending orders following the price at a set distance.

  • OCO (One Cancels Other): If one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly deleted.

  • Emergency Exit (Basket Close): Close all trades instantly when a total profit or loss target is reached.

3. Trade Automation & Stealth Mode

  • Virtual (Stealth) Levels: Keep your SL/TP hidden from the broker’s server to avoid stop-hunting.

  • Trailing Stop: Multiple algorithms to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  • Partial Close: Bank profits in stages by closing a percentage of the position at different levels.

4. Analytics & Convenience

  • Real-time Statistics: Track your trading results and performance directly on the panel.

  • Smart Save System: Settings are saved for each chart individually—no re-configuration needed after a restart.

  • Hotkey Support: Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, and Close actions.

Technical Specifications:

  • Clean UI: Draggable, collapsible, and minimalist design.

  • Zero-Lag Performance: Optimized for scalping and high-volatility markets.

  • Multi-Asset: Supports Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.


Reviews 18
Robert Brown
841
Robert Brown 2022.10.14 22:39 
 

Great support!

jackfrostak
134
jackfrostak 2022.07.20 18:32 
 

I have been using this EA for about 6 months I have it for both MT4 and MT5 I love the hotkeys for opening and closing orders specially the close all hot key , for scalping it is really fast. The automatic TP and SL are an account saver and the author of the plugin is very fast in responding to questions or problems I have had

udaman1k
25
udaman1k 2022.05.25 16:21 
 

Easy to use, excellent EA. A lot of different options to use to test different strategies. Recommend using in Demo account first to confirm settings setup. Quick response to questions raised.

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Karl2007
29
Karl2007 2023.09.14 20:13 
 

I am using this tool for months for scalping in 1 min and hedging. If developer would add the option of Breakeven and Trailing to the basket (not only to single operations) it would be almost perfect.

Robert Brown
841
Robert Brown 2022.10.14 22:39 
 

Great support!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.10.14 22:43
Very thanks for feedback!
jackfrostak
134
jackfrostak 2022.07.20 18:32 
 

I have been using this EA for about 6 months I have it for both MT4 and MT5 I love the hotkeys for opening and closing orders specially the close all hot key , for scalping it is really fast. The automatic TP and SL are an account saver and the author of the plugin is very fast in responding to questions or problems I have had

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.07.20 20:27
Very thanks! I,m glad that you like one!
udaman1k
25
udaman1k 2022.05.25 16:21 
 

Easy to use, excellent EA. A lot of different options to use to test different strategies. Recommend using in Demo account first to confirm settings setup. Quick response to questions raised.

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.05.25 17:19
Very thanks for feedback!
CCP80
411
CCP80 2022.03.15 22:04 
 

Excellent panel, does everything you could need. Doesn't have any issues running with other indicators on the charts, unlike some other panels available. Easily adjustable to work with currency, metals or indices too. 10/10

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.03.16 05:12
Very thanks for feedback!
Tran Cong Minh Duc
242
Tran Cong Minh Duc 2021.09.24 14:16 
 

Good product. It's fantastic, if the EA have the trailing profit for all orders of one pair or total account.

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.09.24 14:51
Very thanks for feedback! I'm glad that you like it. More functions of panel soon.
mike h
327
mike h 2021.02.14 19:11 
 

works great and great support...thanks

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.02.14 19:24
Very thanks for feedback!
Fin Finley
108
Fin Finley 2020.10.11 00:55 
 

Great EA for executing trades. Very useful and functional. I had some questions about installation. Fedor responded within minutes. Excellent customer service!

Trusow
315
Trusow 2020.10.09 02:00 
 

Terrible support

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.12.15 14:33
Mr. Trusow rated 1-2 stars for all products, that he tested. He rated about ten products. He's all time dissatisfied. Mr. Trusow, you must teach as how to create 5 stars product and make support! Because I had been answering to you more two days along.
GIULIO CINELLI
1407
GIULIO CINELLI 2020.05.27 07:25 
 

Good work. Easy to use. Good support. Pay attenction with cfd (you have to calibrate it).

tincoi192
126
tincoi192 2020.04.20 16:27 
 

Ferdor Arkhipove has been a great guy with full of responsibility. Highly recommended.

Florian Riedrich
1786
Florian Riedrich 2019.12.03 22:47 
 

Perfect panel!

The vendor was the only one here on mql who was willing to put a feature to his product which I wanted to have! (trailing pending orders)

On top of that he created an absolute usefull panel which I like very much for my manual trading (basket feature, trailling orders, very good overview about the used features by changing colors...)

Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2019.10.16 21:03 
 

TOPTOOL ! THX !

Thomas Froeba
938
Thomas Froeba 2019.09.30 15:27 
 

Great tool: breakeven, partial close, trailing stop, auto lot calculation, pending order, grid, basket of all open trades with TP and SL function.

Tamer Mohamed
969
Tamer Mohamed 2019.02.13 02:54 
 

Simply everything working very good. Thanks Fedor

mekdonel
34
mekdonel 2019.02.10 07:21 
 

Super helpful assisting my trade

Ungku Amran Bin Ungku Yusoff
1043
Ungku Amran Bin Ungku Yusoff 2019.01.30 12:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Iger Nahan
21
Iger Nahan 2019.01.22 22:21 
 

Thanks bro Fedor Arkhipov

So very great Panel EA.

I'm waiting the MT5 version

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