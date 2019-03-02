Simple panel EA plus MT5

5

Simple Panel EA Plus — The Ultimate One-Click Trading Assistant

Simple Panel EA Plus is a professional trading utility designed for lightning-fast execution and surgical risk management. It transforms manual trading into a precise process by automating lot calculations and order management directly from your chart.

Demo version  |  User manual  |  Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found

Core Features:

1. Professional Risk Management (Auto-Lot)

  • Flexible Risk Modes: Calculate lot size based on % of Balance, Equity, Free Margin, or a fixed Money amount ($).

  • Visual SL/TP Planning: Drag the lines on the chart to see your exact risk/reward in account currency before you open the trade.

  • Dynamic Lot Adjustment: The panel instantly updates the volume as you move your Stop Loss line.

2. Advanced Trading Utilities & Deposit Protection

  • Smart Break-Even (BU): Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry price once your profit target is reached.

  • Pull Pending Orders: Automatically trails your pending orders following the price at a set distance.

  • OCO (One Cancels Other): If one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly deleted.

  • Emergency Exit (Basket Close): Close all trades instantly when a total profit or loss target is reached.

3. Trade Automation & Stealth Mode

  • Virtual (Stealth) Levels: Keep your SL/TP hidden from the broker’s server to avoid stop-hunting.

  • Trailing Stop: Multiple algorithms to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  • Partial Close: Bank profits in stages by closing a percentage of the position at different levels.

4. Analytics & Convenience

  • Real-time Statistics: Track your trading results and performance directly on the panel.

  • Smart Save System: Settings are saved for each chart individually—no re-configuration needed after a restart.

  • Hotkey Support: Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, and Close actions.

Technical Specifications:

  • Clean UI: Draggable, collapsible, and minimalist design.

  • Zero-Lag Performance: Optimized for scalping and high-volatility markets.

  • Multi-Asset: Supports Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
Reviews 7
aqwed
34
aqwed 2022.12.10 08:02 
 

Great tool, sincere developer! And an essential tool and lifeline for scalpers!

jackfrostak
134
jackfrostak 2022.07.20 18:28 
 

I have been using this EA for about 6 months I have it for both MT4 and MT5 I love the hotkeys for opening and closing orders specially the close all hot key , for scalping it is really fast. The automatic TP and SL are an account saver and the author of the plugin is very fast in responding to questions or problems I have had

Zeitl
76
Zeitl 2021.09.30 09:37 
 

Absolutely outstanding panel for manual daytrading. The trailing stop loss and break even combinations alone make this tool a winner, in addtion with the automatic pull of pending orders by price. All the features combined allow a unique semi-automatic trading. Thanks to Fedor, he has done a great job!

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This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.) from master chart to other charts.  For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15. It's makes technical analyses more simple. Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy; Font size - font size of label; Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation Copy text - on/off copy of text objects Copy la
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aqwed
34
aqwed 2022.12.10 08:02 
 

Great tool, sincere developer! And an essential tool and lifeline for scalpers!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.12.11 07:03
Very thanks for feedback!
Robert Brown
841
Robert Brown 2022.10.17 16:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.10.21 21:51
Very thanks for feedback!
jackfrostak
134
jackfrostak 2022.07.20 18:28 
 

I have been using this EA for about 6 months I have it for both MT4 and MT5 I love the hotkeys for opening and closing orders specially the close all hot key , for scalping it is really fast. The automatic TP and SL are an account saver and the author of the plugin is very fast in responding to questions or problems I have had

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.08.22 14:37
Very thanks for feedback!
Zeitl
76
Zeitl 2021.09.30 09:37 
 

Absolutely outstanding panel for manual daytrading. The trailing stop loss and break even combinations alone make this tool a winner, in addtion with the automatic pull of pending orders by price. All the features combined allow a unique semi-automatic trading. Thanks to Fedor, he has done a great job!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.08.22 14:37
Very thanks for feedback!
Moh Lutfi Handayani Mba
653
Moh Lutfi Handayani Mba 2021.09.06 07:30 
 

Hi Fedor.. I already purchase Simple panel EA plus MT5. Could I execute buy & sell pending order, at the certain time hh:mm:ss. For example. I will set pending order, on one second before or after close market. Thanks lutfi

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.09.06 18:54
Hello! Please leave your question in "Comment" tab. Pending orders set an once after button click. I'm sorry, but not possible to set pending orders by time.
Dang Minh Tien
612
Dang Minh Tien 2021.08.26 12:49 
 

Really great tool for all traders. This panel has everything you could wish for that makes your trading faster and easier.

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.08.26 16:05
Very thanks for feedback!
Thomas Froeba
938
Thomas Froeba 2019.03.13 03:54 
 

Great EA: Break Even, Partial Close, Trailing Stop, Grid Pending Order mit Martingale, Close of all open trades at defined Loss or Profit in account currency, very good for daytrading, thank you Fedor.

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.08.12 17:57
Very thanks!
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