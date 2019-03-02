Simple panel EA plus MT5
- Utilities
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Fedor ArkhipovMy applications in the market:
Simple panel EA plus MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36403
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 17 February 2024
- Activations: 20
Simple Panel EA Plus — The Ultimate One-Click Trading Assistant
Simple Panel EA Plus is a professional trading utility designed for lightning-fast execution and surgical risk management. It transforms manual trading into a precise process by automating lot calculations and order management directly from your chart.
Demo version | User manual | Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found
Core Features:
1. Professional Risk Management (Auto-Lot)
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Flexible Risk Modes: Calculate lot size based on % of Balance, Equity, Free Margin, or a fixed Money amount ($).
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Visual SL/TP Planning: Drag the lines on the chart to see your exact risk/reward in account currency before you open the trade.
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Dynamic Lot Adjustment: The panel instantly updates the volume as you move your Stop Loss line.
2. Advanced Trading Utilities & Deposit Protection
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Smart Break-Even (BU): Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry price once your profit target is reached.
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Pull Pending Orders: Automatically trails your pending orders following the price at a set distance.
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OCO (One Cancels Other): If one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly deleted.
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Emergency Exit (Basket Close): Close all trades instantly when a total profit or loss target is reached.
3. Trade Automation & Stealth Mode
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Virtual (Stealth) Levels: Keep your SL/TP hidden from the broker’s server to avoid stop-hunting.
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Trailing Stop: Multiple algorithms to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.
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Partial Close: Bank profits in stages by closing a percentage of the position at different levels.
4. Analytics & Convenience
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Real-time Statistics: Track your trading results and performance directly on the panel.
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Smart Save System: Settings are saved for each chart individually—no re-configuration needed after a restart.
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Hotkey Support: Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, and Close actions.
Technical Specifications:
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Clean UI: Draggable, collapsible, and minimalist design.
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Zero-Lag Performance: Optimized for scalping and high-volatility markets.
- Multi-Asset: Supports Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
Great tool, sincere developer! And an essential tool and lifeline for scalpers!