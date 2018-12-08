Simple lines synchronisation

4.7

This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.)

from master chart to other charts.

 For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15.

It's makes technical analyses more simple.

  • Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy;
  • Font size - font size of label;
  • Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation
  • Copy text - on/off copy of text objects
  • Copy labels - on/off copy of labels objects
  • Copy arrows - on/off copy of arrows objects
  • Copy vertical lines - on/off copy of vertical lines
  • Copy horizontal - lines on/off copy of horizontal lines
  • Copy trend lines - on/off copy of trend lines
  • Copy rectangles - on/off copy Copy rectangles, triangles, ellipses

Also you may off copy of objects if you change name of object and remove standard title.
For example remove word "text" from text object.

Please note, synchronisation works with same trade pair.

See my other products for trading

Reviews 12
cleitonjgoslar
14
cleitonjgoslar 2026.07.03 17:34 
 

Muito Bom!!!

Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2024.10.19 23:04 
 

Годный индикатор! Спасибо!

Forexezek
48
Forexezek 2023.11.16 14:47 
 

Hello! I have tried many similar indicators and this is the best! It doesn't flicker... However, many of us would need to copy the filled rectangle, because many people use this as support and resistance, since it is easier to draw in horizontally than a trendline. Could you put this in? Thank you very much! Maybe an ON/OFF button? :)

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This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.) from master chart to other charts.  For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15. It's makes technical analyses more simple. Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy; Font size - font size of label; Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation Copy text - on/off copy of text objects Copy la
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cleitonjgoslar
14
cleitonjgoslar 2026.07.03 17:34 
 

Muito Bom!!!

lihuiai19
16
lihuiai19 2026.04.03 13:55 
 

怎么下载不了啊？

Sirous Ghaffari
30
Sirous Ghaffari 2025.03.03 04:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2024.10.19 23:04 
 

Годный индикатор! Спасибо!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2024.10.20 06:06
Пожалуйста!
Adi Nugraha
143
Adi Nugraha 2024.06.03 06:02 
 

Might be the best in this category. One thing though: it might be best if there's an option to turn off the "turn off copy if names changed" feature. I wanted to copy a trendline made from other indicator (custom line names), but this indicator won't let me copy it due to this particular feature. Otherwise, it's nearly perfect, especially considering it's free! Great job!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2024.06.03 08:56
Very thanks for feedback!
simchgab
59
simchgab 2024.04.08 20:41 
 

The best indicator of this type. It don't copy indicators, or draws from slave into master. It don't has problems with another indicators. Only problem i have, when draw in the master a fibo (with own color) copy the fib in slave in yellow (default color) heating the eyes

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2024.04.08 20:57
If you post your indicator for free for people, whenever some of silly guy leave similar feedback like as yours. Read description before post bad feedback. After such as ratings, there is no desire to post anything for free at all.
Forexezek
48
Forexezek 2023.11.16 14:47 
 

Hello! I have tried many similar indicators and this is the best! It doesn't flicker... However, many of us would need to copy the filled rectangle, because many people use this as support and resistance, since it is easier to draw in horizontally than a trendline. Could you put this in? Thank you very much! Maybe an ON/OFF button? :)

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.11.16 14:59
Very thanks for feedback!
terto9
32
terto9 2022.02.17 21:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.02.18 06:57
Большое спасибо за отзыв!
Jessy
174
Jessy 2021.10.19 14:12 
 

Отличный индикатор, спасибо за ваш труд!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.10.19 17:45
Пожалуйста!
mosxdio
44
mosxdio 2021.04.12 09:12 
 

Εxcellent!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.04.12 09:14
Very thanks for feedback!
SKD
25
SKD 2020.12.13 20:20 
 

Спасибо за оперативность и за и то, что подредактировали утилиту.

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2020.12.13 20:21
Большое спасибо за отзыв!
Carlito92
52
Carlito92 2020.12.13 13:07 
 

do the job great works

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