Easy trading with an assistant

The Trading Assistant can apply automatic exits, set pending orders when trading is closed, scale trades and much more. The tool is easy to handle and clear, it works smoothly with one or more orders.





Features

Scheduling of pending and market order - useful for time based strategies or for preparing an order when the market is closed Automatic stop to break-even point for position protection Independent profit taking by the crossing of two moving averages - ideal for trend strategies Finely adjustable trailing stop with switchable display of the trailing stop history - for trend and breakout strategies Quick and precise setting of take profit and stop loss - best suited for pending orders or for SL and TP on scheduled orders Various alerts on triggered pending orders - via MetaTrader alerts, email and push notifications OrderClose menu with profit display Support for a variety of underlying assets, shift of the decimal place during input

Hotkeys: Menu on/off press CTRL + SHIFT. Tool quick access key F7 or click on the experts smile.

Functional test

An order is required for checking the functionality in the strategy tester. Set a suitable market or pending order according to time using parameters under SETTINGS_SCHEDULING.





Inputs

Single Order Ticket : The utility works with all orders of the current chart symbol. If an order ticket is specified, then the tool will manage this order.

: The utility works with all orders of the current chart symbol. If an order ticket is specified, then the tool will manage this order. Take Profit : This Take Profit will be used for orders, which has no Take Profit. Orders with an existing take profit remain unchanged.

: This Take Profit will be used for orders, which has no Take Profit. Orders with an existing take profit remain unchanged. Stop Loss : Analogous to the above.

: Analogous to the above. Break Even On : From which the stop is set to break-even point, distance from the opening price, e.g. after 20 pips. The Break Even On is displayed for 10 seconds after the start of input if only one order or single order ticket is specified.

: From which the stop is set to break-even point, distance from the opening price, e.g. after 20 pips. if only one order or single order ticket is specified. Break Even Step : position of stop, break-even point is at value 0

: position of stop, break-even point is at value 0 Exit by MA Crossover : Positions with profit will be closed when two moving averages intersect. To illustrate, one can add moving average indicators to the chart with the same parameters as in the utility. Note: MA Realtime.

: Positions with profit will be closed when two moving averages intersect. To illustrate, one can add moving average indicators to the chart with the same parameters as in the utility. Note: MA Realtime. Big Period : period of moving average no. 1

: period of moving average no. 1 Small Period : period of moving average no. 2

: period of moving average no. 2 Method : simple, exponential, smoothed or linear weighted method

: simple, exponential, smoothed or linear weighted method Trailing Start : value at which trailing starts, the distance from the opening price e.g. after 35 pips

: value at which trailing starts, the distance from the opening price e.g. after 35 pips Trailing Stop Distance : held distance between market price and stop loss

: held distance between market price and stop loss Trailing step size : step size of trailing e.g. calculation of all 10 pips

: step size of trailing e.g. calculation of all 10 pips Trailing Traces : visualize historic values of trailing stops, delete trailing visualization by deactivating the function

: visualize historic values of trailing stops, delete trailing visualization by deactivating the function Alarm : Notifying of the activation of pending orders in a message in MetaTrader, by email or push notification to phone

: Notifying of the activation of pending orders in a message in MetaTrader, by email or push notification to phone Sound File

eMail Alarm

Push Alarm

Order Type : Setting a pending order or market order by time as Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit resp. Buy and Sell.

: Setting a pending order or market order by time as Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit resp. Buy and Sell. Lot Size : volume

: volume Price : order price for pending orders

: order price for pending orders Time : point of time of order

: point of time of order Expiration Time: expiration time, e.g. 16:00, maximum 24 hours (alternatively the entries with date: 01.31. 16:00)





Note

Allow AutoTrading and live trading.