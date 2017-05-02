Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment.

A profit trade offsets a loss trade.

An example:

Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD.

Account: USD and 1: 400

EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1

If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row, the loss is about 3000 USD.

Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183





Technical specifications

Underlying: EURUSD - M15

Digit: 5 digit broker recommended

Average spread: 1.6 pips, for Cat_type Risk lower recommended

Frequency: average 130 times a year

Stoploss: Normal and Risk = 65 pips, More secure = 90 pips

Profit sharing: Normal and More secure = 1,5 pips, Risk = 1,9 pips





Backtest

See screenshot. Based on tick data.





Input

The settings for the EA are:

Magicnumber - sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number

- sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number BaseLot - lot size for the order

- lot size for the order Ordercomment - comment for the order

- comment for the order MaxSpread - in pips, maximum spread for trade

Cat_type - trade setting of the EA: Normal, More secured, Risk, double Risk or Custom

- trade setting of the EA: Normal, More secured, Risk, double Risk or Custom Indicators_variant - Two indicator settings are supported. Variant 1 less trades and less lost trades versus variant 2.

For Cat_type Custom following entries are possible:

TakeProfit - fixed take profit in pips

- fixed take profit in pips StopLoss - solid stop in pips

- solid stop in pips UseExitMinimumPips - EA closes order after set pips





Start

The results can vary from broker to broker (spread, slippage, etc.).

I recommend starting with a demo account.