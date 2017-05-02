Black Cat
- Experts
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Heinz Kappler°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°
Support in English and German language!
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- Version: 1.0
Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment.
A profit trade offsets a loss trade.
An example:
- Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD.
- Account: USD and 1: 400
- EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1
If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row, the loss is about 3000 USD.
Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA.
Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183
Technical specifications
Underlying: EURUSD - M15
Digit: 5 digit broker recommended
Average spread: 1.6 pips, for Cat_type Risk lower recommended
Frequency: average 130 times a year
Stoploss: Normal and Risk = 65 pips, More secure = 90 pips
Profit sharing: Normal and More secure = 1,5 pips, Risk = 1,9 pips
Backtest
See screenshot. Based on tick data.
Input
The settings for the EA are:
- Magicnumber - sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number
- BaseLot - lot size for the order
- Ordercomment - comment for the order
- MaxSpread - in pips, maximum spread for trade
- Cat_type - trade setting of the EA: Normal, More secured, Risk, double Risk or Custom
- Indicators_variant - Two indicator settings are supported. Variant 1 less trades and less lost trades versus variant 2.
For Cat_type Custom following entries are possible:
- TakeProfit - fixed take profit in pips
- StopLoss - solid stop in pips
- UseExitMinimumPips - EA closes order after set pips
Start
The results can vary from broker to broker (spread, slippage, etc.).
I recommend starting with a demo account.
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