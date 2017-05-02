Black Cat

1.5

Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment.

A profit trade offsets a loss trade.

An example:

  • Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD.
  • Account: USD and 1: 400
  • EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1

If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row, the loss is about 3000 USD.

Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183


Technical specifications

Underlying: EURUSD - M15

Digit: 5 digit broker recommended

Average spread: 1.6 pips, for Cat_type Risk lower recommended

Frequency: average 130 times a year

Stoploss: Normal and Risk = 65 pips, More secure = 90 pips

Profit sharing: Normal and More secure = 1,5 pips, Risk = 1,9 pips


Backtest

See screenshot. Based on tick data.


Input

The settings for the EA are:

  • Magicnumber - sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number
  • BaseLot - lot size for the order
  • Ordercomment - comment for the order
  • MaxSpread - in pips, maximum spread for trade
  • Cat_type - trade setting of the EA: Normal, More secured, Risk, double Risk or Custom
  • Indicators_variant - Two indicator settings are supported. Variant 1 less trades and less lost trades versus variant 2.

For Cat_type Custom following entries are possible:

  • TakeProfit - fixed take profit in pips
  • StopLoss - solid stop in pips
  • UseExitMinimumPips - EA closes order after set pips


Start

The results can vary from broker to broker (spread, slippage, etc.).

I recommend starting with a demo account.

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PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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EA Spike
Heinz Kappler
Experts
Spike missed? The EA_Spike reacts to spike and uses the RSI indicator as filter. The trade selection and frequency is set with Barlength, TradesperDay and the RSI. The expert advisor is open for many underlyings and all chart periods. It feels most comfortable in a portfolio and can run on several charts with various settings at the same time. You will find suitable settings with the optimization. Backtest Examples as screenshots. Based on tick data . Inputs The setting options of the EA are:
Auto Changer for contracts date
Heinz Kappler
Utilities
Underlying assets with expiration date can change automatically to next date in the chart. Some brokers offer underlying assets with expiration date. For example to March, June, September, or December. This tool switches automatically to the next date. Expert Advisors, indicators, charts, or templates receive automatically the new contract. Automatically supported formats: NameMMMYY (Jp225Mar17) or NameMMYY (SugarMr17). Use as an indicator. Path \MQL4\Indicators. Example From UsaIndJun17 , UsaI
Easy trading with an assistant
Heinz Kappler
Utilities
The Trading Assistant can apply automatic exits, set pending orders when trading is closed, scale trades and much more. The tool is easy to handle and clear, it works smoothly with one or more orders. Features Scheduling of pending and market order - useful for time based strategies or for preparing an order when the market is closed Automatic stop to break-even point for position protection Independent profit taking by the crossing of two moving averages - ideal for trend strategies Finely adj
Multitool pro
Heinz Kappler
Utilities
Essentials for manual trading. The utility includes functions such as money management, automatic exits, hedging of positions, setting orders by date, OrderClose menu and others. Simple operation and clearly arranged, the tool works with one or more orders. Low tick rate compatible. Features Display money management - right lot size is calculated from stoploss, account balance and risk appetite Scheduling of pending and market order - time based strategies or for preparing an order when the mar
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Yoshinori Nakamura
148
Yoshinori Nakamura 2018.08.05 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 06:17 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

Evgenii Bazenko
849
Evgenii Bazenko 2017.09.04 12:29 
 

не советую

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