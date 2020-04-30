RebateSystem Overlap

Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

Differences from the usual EA Rebate System in the mode of closing long-term losing trades in one of the grids due to the previously received profit.

Input parameters

StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;

– stop trading after closing all grids; SetName - Name of set, checked with the name of the currency pair;

- Name of set, checked with the name of the currency pair; TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;

– period for opening the first orders in the grid; TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;

– period for opening averaging orders; Lot – lot size;

– lot size; Takeprofit – take profit;

– take profit; StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;

– the minimum allowed distance between grid orders; LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;

– multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid; MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid;

– the maximum number of orders in the grid; Overlap order number - Order after whom enable the mode of closing the most distant orders with the profit already received;

- Order after whom enable the mode of closing the most distant orders with the profit already received; Raise take after overlap - Increase the take after the overlap is triggered



Lock parameters

Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;

– the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking; Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;

– locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid; Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Other parameters

Close at drawdown, % - Close all orders when the specified drawdown on the account is reached;

- Close all orders when the specified drawdown on the account is reached; Pause after close, hour - How not to trade after the closing of the drawdown;

- How not to trade after the closing of the drawdown; Slippage – slippage;

– slippage; MagicNumber – identification number;

Visualization parameters

Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;

– color of the breakeven level for buy orders; Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;

Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.