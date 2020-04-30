RebateSystem Overlap

3

Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

Differences from the usual EA Rebate System in the mode of closing long-term losing trades in one of the grids due to the previously received profit.

Input parameters

  • StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
  • SetName - Name of set, checked with the name of the currency pair;
  • TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
  • TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
  • Lot – lot size;
  • Takeprofit – take profit;
  • StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
  • LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
  • MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid;
  • Overlap order number - Order after whom enable the mode of closing the most distant orders with the profit already received;
  • Raise take after overlap - Increase the take after the overlap is triggered

Lock parameters

  • Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
  • Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
  • Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Other parameters

  • Close at drawdown, % - Close all orders when the specified drawdown on the account is reached;
  • Pause after close, hour - How not to trade after the closing of the drawdown;
  • Slippage – slippage;
  • MagicNumber – identification number;

Visualization parameters

  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.
Reviews 4
Timothy Hammond
1707
Timothy Hammond 2025.04.02 18:08 
 

Very Nice:) - USDJPY is best....M15/ 0.03 lots per 1000

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Timothy Hammond
1707
Timothy Hammond 2025.04.02 18:08 
 

Very Nice:) - USDJPY is best....M15/ 0.03 lots per 1000

Jakob Senn
47
Jakob Senn 2023.04.26 12:39 
 

no response by seller, no updates, 1 star

JusliJoe
54
JusliJoe 2022.07.27 10:59 
 

update please, thanks

VIKRANT KUMAR
50
VIKRANT KUMAR 2022.05.22 14:38 
 

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