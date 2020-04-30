RebateSystem Overlap
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 10 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).
It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.
Differences from the usual EA Rebate System in the mode of closing long-term losing trades in one of the grids due to the previously received profit.
Input parameters
- StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
- SetName - Name of set, checked with the name of the currency pair;
- TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
- TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
- Lot – lot size;
- Takeprofit – take profit;
- StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
- LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
- MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid;
- Overlap order number - Order after whom enable the mode of closing the most distant orders with the profit already received;
- Raise take after overlap - Increase the take after the overlap is triggered
Lock parameters
- Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
- Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
- Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.
Other parameters
- Close at drawdown, % - Close all orders when the specified drawdown on the account is reached;
- Pause after close, hour - How not to trade after the closing of the drawdown;
- Slippage – slippage;
- MagicNumber – identification number;
Visualization parameters
- Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
- Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
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