Rebate System

4.16

Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

It features a news filter, which prevents the possibility of getting into a trend without rollback caused by news releases.

The default parameters are for EURUSD and a minimum deposit of 3000 units of the base currency (cent for cent accounts, $ for classic accounts)


Input parameters

  • StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
  • TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
  • TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
  • Lot – lot size;
  • Takeprofit – take profit;
  • StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
  • LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
  • MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid.

Break-even parameters

  • BE - number series – the number of order in the series after which the stop loss will be placed;
  • BE - start after point – the number of profit points after which the stop loss will be placed;
  • BE - distance point – distance from the breakeven of the series at which the stop loss will be placed.

Lock parameters

  • Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
  • Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
  • Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Other parameters

  • Slippage – slippage;
  • MagicNumberSell – identification number for sell orders;
  • MagicNumberBuy – identification number for buy orders;
  • UpdateSecond – timer for checking the placed take profits and stop losses.

Parameters of the news filter

  • News Filter – list for selecting the values
    • High – filter high-impact news;
    • High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news;
    • High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance;
    • OFF – disable the news filter.
  • News before hour – the number of hours before the news release to stop trading
  • News after hour – the number of hours after the news release for the EA not to trade
  • News stop type - a list for selecting values
    • First order - not to open the first order, but continue the started grid
    • All grid - stop all deals in the news range

To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:

  • http://www.forexfactory.com
  • https://cdn-nfs.forexfactory.net
  • http://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.

Visualization parameters

  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.
Reviews 25
Make Money
143
Make Money 2024.08.20 02:51 
 

I have been using it for 2 weeks now and i am impressed with the results. Majority of the profits are positive(see my comment). I will buy more EAs from the author.

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2020.05.26 04:59 
 

Опасен, как и все мартингейлы, нужно уметь настраивать, лучше работать на центовых счетах с запасом депозита. Тестируйте на истории перед запуском. Смешная цена.

Valentin Matveev
86
Valentin Matveev 2019.12.04 18:30 
 

Купил. В первый день окупился. Пока уверенно идет в плюс

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Make Money
143
Make Money 2024.08.20 02:51 
 

I have been using it for 2 weeks now and i am impressed with the results. Majority of the profits are positive(see my comment). I will buy more EAs from the author.

4314521
19
4314521 2024.05.23 02:42 
 

the bot makes money, but the drawdown can be reduced by a adjustable stoploss, please add asap. i wonder if the owner of the bot can correct.

Ladislav Haluška
21
Ladislav Haluška 2024.03.07 07:58 
 

The robot is working properly. It is making profits until a message pops up that it cannot connect to https://cdn-nfs.forexfactory.net and the bot does nothing. waiting for confirmation and messages. Until then it generates negative profit!!!. It does nothing. After confirmation it continues to trade. There is no solution to fix it yet.

P.S.:This can be bypassed with an automatic script to acknowledge the message.

kohcy1111
19
kohcy1111 2023.10.21 13:57 
 

After activated/installed the Rebate System on a Demo server, that license cannot be use on live server (another server). The license used on Demo server will remain in Demo server. Rebate System allow 5 activation, if the 5 activation already used on Demo server, for live server will need to buy new license again. New licenses is $10, can earn back the $10 in a short time with this EA.

Jaymie Walters
40
Jaymie Walters 2023.07.18 22:07 
 

Not sure how to rate this. The E.A. is not able to hedge on my account so the Adviser does not work completely.

Andy Tanabe
53
Andy Tanabe 2023.06.21 19:07 
 

Note1:Please fix the error message. Error News download News not download add the address 'https://cdn-nfs.forexfactory.net/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml' in the list of allowed URLs on tab Expert Advisors' Note2: The expert advisor is failing because it does not follow the news due to this error

sagar14th
19
sagar14th 2023.05.27 07:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2023.05.21 02:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sitisence
29
sitisence 2022.10.29 10:53 
 

Update News function plz.

Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.07.02 19:21 
 

Thanks. Will test it.

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2020.05.26 04:59 
 

Опасен, как и все мартингейлы, нужно уметь настраивать, лучше работать на центовых счетах с запасом депозита. Тестируйте на истории перед запуском. Смешная цена.

Valentin Matveev
86
Valentin Matveev 2019.12.04 18:30 
 

Купил. В первый день окупился. Пока уверенно идет в плюс

sergio.carlos
30
sergio.carlos 2019.10.16 15:08 
 

which is the best setting for her to open many operations during the day.

On the first day I used only on EURUSD it opened only 17 operations.

mgloki
50
mgloki 2019.09.02 04:21 
 

Very Good EA. I tried one month and this is effective result. And keep good sl. I like their sl management system. Great job.

Bing Ke
37
Bing Ke 2018.08.18 07:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Worapot Sommool
219
Worapot Sommool 2018.05.30 05:24 
 

EA gives very nice profits, I can get $10 back in 1 day :)

..update 30.05.2018:

- Pros: This EA perform well in ranging market, can make a lot of profits.

- Cons: consume a lot of equity in a strong speed trend market!!!

* feedback:: Good EA, make a good profit but need MM and big equity fro long term.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
103133
Eleni Anna Branou 2018.05.18 09:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.04.30 15:20 
 

I reached maximum orders of 200 in my MT4 terminal: one buy with TP, multitude of sells with no TP.

What is the logic of this EA? Is it working properly? I am taking this off my Demo.

[vendor]: "Most likely your broker has established a huge freeze-level that does not allow to establish the take at the required level. I can only advise you to change the broker."

Peiro Rahbari
555
Peiro Rahbari 2018.03.06 18:00 
 

GOOD..JUST I WANT ASK ..does IT WORK good in which one of symbol ?

jey son
772
jey son 2017.12.13 22:06 
 

20.11.2017: The EA already made the money I paid for it.

27.11.2017: Parameter wish: DepoPer001Lot

13.12.2017: Another wish: Trail SL

12
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