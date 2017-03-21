Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

It features a news filter, which prevents the possibility of getting into a trend without rollback caused by news releases.

The default parameters are for EURUSD and a minimum deposit of 3000 units of the base currency (cent for cent accounts, $ for classic accounts)





Input parameters

StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;

– stop trading after closing all grids; TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;

– period for opening the first orders in the grid; TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;

– period for opening averaging orders; Lot – lot size;

– lot size; Takeprofit – take profit;

– take profit; StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;

– the minimum allowed distance between grid orders; LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;

– multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid; MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid.

Break-even parameters

BE - number series – the number of order in the series after which the stop loss will be placed;

– the number of order in the series after which the stop loss will be placed; BE - start after point – the number of profit points after which the stop loss will be placed;

– the number of profit points after which the stop loss will be placed; BE - distance point – distance from the breakeven of the series at which the stop loss will be placed.

Lock parameters

Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;

– the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking; Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;

– locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid; Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Other parameters

Slippage – slippage;

– slippage; MagicNumberSell – identification number for sell orders;

– identification number for sell orders; MagicNumberBuy – identification number for buy orders;

– identification number for buy orders; UpdateSecond – timer for checking the placed take profits and stop losses.

Parameters of the news filter

News Filter – list for selecting the values

– list for selecting the values High – filter high-impact news;

– filter high-impact news;

High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news;

– filter high-impact and medium-impact news;

High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance;

– filter news with any importance;

OFF – disable the news filter.

– disable the news filter. News before hour – the number of hours before the news release to stop trading

– the number of hours before the news release to stop trading News after hour – the number of hours after the news release for the EA not to trade

– the number of hours after the news release for the EA not to trade News stop type - a list for selecting values

- a list for selecting values First order - not to open the first order, but continue the started grid

- not to open the first order, but continue the started grid

All grid - stop all deals in the news range

To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:



http://www.forexfactory.com

https://cdn-nfs.forexfactory.net

http://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.

Visualization parameters

Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;

– color of the breakeven level for buy orders; Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;

Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.