RebateSystem

2.88

Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).

It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.

It features a news filter, which prevents the possibility of getting into a trend without rollback caused by news releases.

The default parameters are for EURUSD and a minimum deposit of 3000 units of the base currency (cent for cent accounts, $ for classic accounts)


Input parameters

  • StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
  • TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
  • TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
  • Lot – lot size;
  • DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per unit 0.01 lot) (if 0, the lot value from the parameter is used Lots);
  • Takeprofit – take profit;
  • StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
  • LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
  • MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid.

Break-even parameters

  • BE - number series – the number of order in the series after which the stop loss will be placed;
  • BE - start after point – the number of profit points after which the stop loss will be placed;
  • BE - distance point – distance from the breakeven of the series at which the stop loss will be placed.

Lock parameters

  • Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
  • Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
  • Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.

Параметры закрытия при просадке

  • Close at drawdown, % - Closing when a drawdown of a losing basket (Buy or Sell) on the current currency pair. If set to 0, it is disabled.
  • Pause after close, hour - Pause in hours after triggering Close at drawdown

Other parameters

  • Slippage – slippage;
  • MagicNumberSell – identification number for sell orders;
  • MagicNumberBuy – identification number for buy orders;
  • UpdateSecond – timer for checking the placed take profits and stop losses.

Parameters of the news filter

  • News Filter – list for selecting the values
    • High – filter high-impact news;
    • High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news;
    • High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance;
    • OFF – disable the news filter.
  • News before hour – the number of hours before the news release to stop trading
  • News after hour – the number of hours after the news release for the EA not to trade
  • News stop type - a list for selecting values
    • First order - not to open the first order, but continue the started grid
    • All grid - stop all deals in the news range

To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:

  • https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media
  • http://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.

Visualization parameters

  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
  • Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
Parameters are for four-digits quotes, they will be multiplied by 10 on five-digit instruments.


Reviews 15
Vladimir Shumikhin
4407
Vladimir Shumikhin 2020.03.23 22:10 
 

Хороший советник но к нему не помешало бы добавить стоп лос и трейлинг стоп тогда просадок будет меньше

Konstantin Efremov
4012
Konstantin Efremov 2019.02.08 12:59 
 

Отличный робот, справляется с задачей. При правильных настройках под пару дает более 2000 сделок в мес, при этом если хорошо подобрать настройки, на ликвидных мажорах не даёт больших просадок. Главное правильно настроить мартина на каждую пару. Поставил отрабатывать бонус, идет хорошо. Автору спасибо! Единственное, есть небольшие проблемы со стоп уровнями, видимо не очень сделана проверка перед открытием и изменением позиций. Ну и использование класса cTrade для торговли не самый лучший выбор. "2019.02.08 14:51:29.908 RebateSystem (EURUSDf,M5) PositionModify() Error: invalid stops" 2019.02.08 14:51:40.694 RebateSystem (EURUSDf,M5) CTrade::OrderSend: modify position #1000859282 EURUSDf (sl: 1.13409, tp: 1.13427) [invalid stops]. Вот такие ошибки сыпет, значит пытается выставить туда, куда нельзя, надо чтобы бот сам корректировал уровни открытия позиций и установки тейков и стопов. Надеюсь автор исправит. Наверное куплю и мт4 версию позже. UPD 25.09.2020 Вернулся к использованию робота, версия 1.9 огонь, радует, косяков не заметил. Запустил 2 копии с разными настройками на EURUSD, сделок достаточно много. мт4 версия уже не актуальна, мт5 платформа выросла и избавилась от детских болезней, не вижу смысла возвращаться в прошлое.

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Filter:
baigogab
101
baigogab 2024.03.17 00:41 
 

Rented the EA and tried to contact the dev but after 1 week didn't asnwer. Tested on demo account with default settings and no good results so far.

5100380
222
5100380 2023.12.12 14:51 
 

good day, I bought this robot, but it doesn't work on the standard account of swissquote bank, it doesn't open a transaction at all, I sent a letter to the author, but he didn't answer. Help solve the problem, maybe I'm doing something wrong

amosmwaki
36
amosmwaki 2023.10.26 13:02 
 

i have been testing system rebate on a demo account for 2 weeks. it was working fine so i decided to move to real account today. The ea is not setting take profit on both sides of trades as it was doing on demo account. please assist.

Robert May
123
Robert May 2023.10.18 20:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Omarsafadi13
29
Omarsafadi13 2023.08.06 00:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Владимир Чередниченко
26
Владимир Чередниченко 2023.08.03 06:39 
 

Error modify #-952279091: 4003

Leiton Hauptfleisch
28
Leiton Hauptfleisch 2023.07.21 20:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

18031988
29
18031988 2023.06.21 19:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

koko112189
19
koko112189 2023.06.05 18:02 
 

high loss

Артур Погосян
51
Артур Погосян 2022.07.11 17:54 
 

Не советую покупать,одни убытки.Даже новостной фильтр не помогает.Тупо открывает сделки при безоткатном движении одни за другим и всё дальше идут убытки.

Ahamed Sherif A
388
Ahamed Sherif A 2022.06.29 09:29 
 

NOT WORKING ANYBODY GUIDE ME

My kitchen
23
My kitchen 2022.02.27 07:39 
 

"Rebate System" expert and it doesn't work, what should I do?

PauloForexBrasil
55
PauloForexBrasil 2020.08.13 13:57 
 

I rented the "Rebate System" expert and it doesn't work, what should I do?

Vladimir Shumikhin
4407
Vladimir Shumikhin 2020.03.23 22:10 
 

Хороший советник но к нему не помешало бы добавить стоп лос и трейлинг стоп тогда просадок будет меньше

Konstantin Efremov
4012
Konstantin Efremov 2019.02.08 12:59 
 

Отличный робот, справляется с задачей. При правильных настройках под пару дает более 2000 сделок в мес, при этом если хорошо подобрать настройки, на ликвидных мажорах не даёт больших просадок. Главное правильно настроить мартина на каждую пару. Поставил отрабатывать бонус, идет хорошо. Автору спасибо! Единственное, есть небольшие проблемы со стоп уровнями, видимо не очень сделана проверка перед открытием и изменением позиций. Ну и использование класса cTrade для торговли не самый лучший выбор. "2019.02.08 14:51:29.908 RebateSystem (EURUSDf,M5) PositionModify() Error: invalid stops" 2019.02.08 14:51:40.694 RebateSystem (EURUSDf,M5) CTrade::OrderSend: modify position #1000859282 EURUSDf (sl: 1.13409, tp: 1.13427) [invalid stops]. Вот такие ошибки сыпет, значит пытается выставить туда, куда нельзя, надо чтобы бот сам корректировал уровни открытия позиций и установки тейков и стопов. Надеюсь автор исправит. Наверное куплю и мт4 версию позже. UPD 25.09.2020 Вернулся к использованию робота, версия 1.9 огонь, радует, косяков не заметил. Запустил 2 копии с разными настройками на EURUSD, сделок достаточно много. мт4 версия уже не актуальна, мт5 платформа выросла и избавилась от детских болезней, не вижу смысла возвращаться в прошлое.

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