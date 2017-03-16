RebateSystem
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 13 July 2020
- Activations: 5
Rebate System performs a large number of trades with the minimum profit, which gives the opportunity to earn from receiving rebates (returning part of a spread).
It is based on two grids (buy and sell), when one of them is in a drawdown, the other one can enter with an increased lot size, keeping the account away from the drawdown.
It features a news filter, which prevents the possibility of getting into a trend without rollback caused by news releases.
The default parameters are for EURUSD and a minimum deposit of 3000 units of the base currency (cent for cent accounts, $ for classic accounts)
Input parameters
- StopAfterTP – stop trading after closing all grids;
- TF_FirstOrder – period for opening the first orders in the grid;
- TF_SeriesOrder – period for opening averaging orders;
- Lot – lot size;
- DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per unit 0.01 lot) (if 0, the lot value from the parameter is used Lots);
- Takeprofit – take profit;
- StepNextOrder – the minimum allowed distance between grid orders;
- LotMultiply – multiplier for the lot of the current open order of the grid;
- MaxTrades – the maximum number of orders in the grid.
Break-even parameters
- BE - number series – the number of order in the series after which the stop loss will be placed;
- BE - start after point – the number of profit points after which the stop loss will be placed;
- BE - distance point – distance from the breakeven of the series at which the stop loss will be placed.
Lock parameters
- Lock - number series – the number of order in the series after which the opposite grid increases the lot for locking;
- Lock - % lots grid – locking percentage, lot size as a percentage of the sum of the opposite grid;
- Lock - max lot – the maximum lot size of the first locking order.
Параметры закрытия при просадке
- Close at drawdown, % - Closing when a drawdown of a losing basket (Buy or Sell) on the current currency pair. If set to 0, it is disabled.
- Pause after close, hour - Pause in hours after triggering Close at drawdown
Other parameters
- Slippage – slippage;
- MagicNumberSell – identification number for sell orders;
- MagicNumberBuy – identification number for buy orders;
- UpdateSecond – timer for checking the placed take profits and stop losses.
Parameters of the news filter
- News Filter – list for selecting the values
- High – filter high-impact news;
- High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news;
- High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance;
- OFF – disable the news filter.
- News before hour – the number of hours before the news release to stop trading
- News after hour – the number of hours after the news release for the EA not to trade
- News stop type - a list for selecting values
- First order - not to open the first order, but continue the started grid
- All grid - stop all deals in the news range
To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:
- https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media
- http://ec.forexprostools.com
to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.
Visualization parameters
- Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
- Color_BE_buy – color of the breakeven level for buy orders;
Хороший советник но к нему не помешало бы добавить стоп лос и трейлинг стоп тогда просадок будет меньше