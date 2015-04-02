Neuron Quant EURUSD

  • Experts
  • Tiago Oliveira Silva
    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Olá, sou *Thiago Silva, Trader e Desenvolvedor, trabalhando junto com minha talentosa equipe, liderada também por **Lucas Farias. Somos especialistas em **desenvolvimento de robôs traders e indicadores personalizados* para o mercado financeiro.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5
Neuron Quant EURUSD

Neuron Quant EURUSD is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated EURUSD trading on MetaTrader 5, with its primary operating configuration designed for the M1 timeframe.

The system was created to evaluate the market through a combination of technical analysis, pattern recognition, multi-timeframe context, volatility analysis, trend strength, momentum and neural-network filtering.

Instead of depending on a single indicator, Neuron Quant EURUSD evaluates several market conditions together before authorizing a trade.

The objective is to create a structured decision process in which direction, strength, volatility and price behavior must meet the internal requirements of the strategy.

Trading Strategy

The strategy continuously monitors EURUSD and processes multiple technical variables.

The analytical structure includes information derived from:

RSI
ADX
MACD
ATR
Moving averages
Relative volume
Momentum
Trend strength
Candlestick structure
Price position relative to moving averages
Volatility conditions
Multi-timeframe market context
Internal BUY and SELL patterns

These variables are combined by the internal strategy logic before an entry is released.

BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately, allowing the system to adapt its analysis to the direction and structure of the current market movement.

The strategy was developed specifically around EURUSD behavior and its main configuration is intended for M1 trading.

Neural Network Analysis

Neuron Quant EURUSD includes a neural-network component integrated into the trading decision process.

This layer evaluates technical information related to volatility, momentum, trend strength, candlestick behavior and market structure.

Its role is to work together with the main trading logic as an additional analytical filter.

The neural network helps the system evaluate combinations of market variables rather than relying only on fixed isolated signals.

It does not predict future market movements with certainty and does not remove the inherent risks of trading.

Market Condition Analysis

The EA is designed to evaluate different market environments before opening a position.

The system analyzes whether the current structure presents sufficient alignment between trend direction, momentum, volatility and price behavior.

This allows the strategy to avoid treating every market movement in the same way.

Different combinations of technical conditions can therefore lead to different BUY, SELL or no-trade decisions.

Take Profit and Stop Loss

Automated positions are opened with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

The strategy does not depend on keeping positions open indefinitely while waiting for market recovery.

Before sending an order, the EA checks relevant trading specifications provided by the broker, including:

Available margin
Minimum trading volume
Maximum trading volume
Volume step
Tick size
Minimum Stop Loss distance
Minimum Take Profit distance

These checks allow the execution logic to operate according to the symbol specifications available in MetaTrader 5.

Ryan Jones Fixed Ratio Money Management

Neuron Quant EURUSD includes money management based on the Ryan Jones Fixed Ratio methodology.

The position size may progress according to accumulated performance and the configured Delta.

The reference initial lot size is 0.01.

The purpose of this management model is to provide a structured method for adjusting position size instead of using arbitrary changes in exposure.

Users should always select trading volume according to account balance, leverage, broker conditions and their preferred risk level.

Integrated Trading Panel

Neuron Quant EURUSD includes an on-chart trading panel integrated directly into MetaTrader 5.

The panel provides a clear view of the current operating status and displays information such as:

Daily result
Accumulated result
Account balance
Free margin
Current spread
Current lot size
Ryan Jones level
Delta progress

Manual BUY, SELL and CLOSE ALL controls are also available.

This allows the user to monitor the EA and access the main trading controls directly from the chart.

Main Configuration

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M1

Initial lot: 0.01

Money management: Ryan Jones Fixed Ratio

Take Profit: Enabled

Stop Loss: Enabled

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Standard or Cent

An initial deposit of approximately USD 100 may be used as a reference for evaluating the standard configuration.

The appropriate account balance depends on leverage, broker specifications, transaction costs and the risk parameters selected by the user.

Broker and Execution Conditions

Neuron Quant EURUSD is designed for brokers compatible with MetaTrader 5.

The EA reads the trading specifications provided for EURUSD and uses them during order validation and execution.

Results may vary between brokers due to differences in:

Spread
Commission
Liquidity
Execution speed
Server time
Contract specifications
Historical data quality

Lower transaction costs and stable execution conditions may reduce differences between historical testing and live trading.

Recommended Backtesting

For historical evaluation, the recommended configuration is:

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M1

Testing model: Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

Initial lot: 0.01

Recommended testing period: 3 years

Historical real-tick availability depends on the broker.

Different brokers, data sets or Strategy Tester modes may produce different results.

A three-year evaluation period can provide a broader view of how the strategy behaves under different volatility, trend and market conditions.

When reviewing a backtest, users should evaluate the complete behavior of the system rather than a single statistic.

Relevant metrics include drawdown, number of trades, profit factor, equity behavior, recovery periods and result distribution over time.

Designed for EURUSD

Neuron Quant EURUSD was developed around the characteristics of EURUSD.

Its technical filters, operational logic, trade management and analytical structure are intended to work together as one complete automated trading system.

The primary configuration is EURUSD M1.

Using other symbols or timeframes may produce behavior different from the original configuration.

Neuron Quant Systems

Neuron Quant EURUSD combines automated execution, technical analysis, neural-network filtering, multi-timeframe context, risk controls, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Ryan Jones money management and an integrated trading panel in a single Expert Advisor.

The system was designed for users who prefer a structured automated strategy with predefined trading rules and integrated position management.

Risk Notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance.

Users should perform their own MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and demo-account evaluation before deciding whether the EA and its risk characteristics are suitable for their trading conditions.


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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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NEURON GOLD — XAUUSD Expert Advisor NEURON GOLD is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filters and intelligent trade management. The Expert Advisor was designed to identify market conditions before opening a position instead of relying on a single indicator or isolated signal. Its real trading engine analyzes information from multiple timeframes and combines several technical conditions to
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