KS News Direction with Alert
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 10
KS News Direction with Alert
This is a custom MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a live economic-calendar news panel with trading-bias signals.
Main Features
- Live data from MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar.
- Shows recent and upcoming news events within a configurable time window (default: 30 hours back + 48 hours forward).
- Displays up to a set number of rows (default 14).
- Impact filters (toggle buttons): HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW importance news.
- Signal columns (independent toggles, not mutually exclusive):
- GOLD bias
- Pivot currency (default USD) bias
- Own currency bias of the event
- One-button show/hide for the entire panel.
- All times are converted to the local computer clock.
- Clean column layout with vertical and horizontal separators.
- Optional Currency Strength table based on recent released data.
Bias Logic
Signals are derived automatically from the calendar’s own impact_type for the event’s currency (no hardcoded lists of “good/bad” indicators):
- Positive impact on a currency → BUY that currency (and the inverse for Gold / pivot currency).
- Negative impact → SELL, etc.
Notifications / Alerts
When a new actual value is released (once per value ID):
- MT5 terminal Alert() popup
- Mobile push notification
- Sound playback All include BUY/SELL detail for Gold, pivot currency, and the event’s own currency. Configurable minimum importance and option to skip neutral releases.
Performance Optimizations
- Only touches the exact objects that need updating (bounded by max rows) — no full-chart object scans.
- Caches CalendarEventById / CalendarCountryById results.
- Two-speed timer:
- Cheap CalendarValueLast() delta check every few seconds (for instant alerts).
- Full history + panel redraw only every ~20 seconds (or immediately after a new release).
Appearance
Fully customizable colors, fonts, panel position, row height, etc. via inputs.
Overall, it is a lightweight, real-time news-trading panel focused on Gold and major-currency bias signals with alert support.