KS News Direction with Alert

This is a custom MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a live economic-calendar news panel with trading-bias signals.

Main Features

Live data from MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar.

from MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar. Shows recent and upcoming news events within a configurable time window (default: 30 hours back + 48 hours forward).

Displays up to a set number of rows (default 14).

Impact filters (toggle buttons): HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW importance news.

(toggle buttons): HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW importance news. Signal columns (independent toggles, not mutually exclusive): GOLD bias Pivot currency (default USD) bias Own currency bias of the event

(independent toggles, not mutually exclusive): One-button show/hide for the entire panel.

All times are converted to the local computer clock .

. Clean column layout with vertical and horizontal separators.

Optional Currency Strength table based on recent released data.

Bias Logic

Signals are derived automatically from the calendar’s own impact_type for the event’s currency (no hardcoded lists of “good/bad” indicators):

Positive impact on a currency → BUY that currency (and the inverse for Gold / pivot currency).

Negative impact → SELL, etc.

Notifications / Alerts

When a new actual value is released (once per value ID):

MT5 terminal Alert() popup

popup Mobile push notification

Sound playback All include BUY/SELL detail for Gold, pivot currency, and the event’s own currency. Configurable minimum importance and option to skip neutral releases.

Performance Optimizations

Only touches the exact objects that need updating (bounded by max rows) — no full-chart object scans.

Caches CalendarEventById / CalendarCountryById results.

/ results. Two-speed timer: Cheap CalendarValueLast() delta check every few seconds (for instant alerts). Full history + panel redraw only every ~20 seconds (or immediately after a new release).



Appearance

Fully customizable colors, fonts, panel position, row height, etc. via inputs.

Overall, it is a lightweight, real-time news-trading panel focused on Gold and major-currency bias signals with alert support.





Thanks for download it and we will wait for your review and suggestions for improvement.





