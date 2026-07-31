KS News Direction with Alert

KS News Direction with Alert

This is a custom MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a live economic-calendar news panel with trading-bias signals.

Main Features

  • Live data from MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar.
  • Shows recent and upcoming news events within a configurable time window (default: 30 hours back + 48 hours forward).
  • Displays up to a set number of rows (default 14).
  • Impact filters (toggle buttons): HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW importance news.
  • Signal columns (independent toggles, not mutually exclusive):
    • GOLD bias
    • Pivot currency (default USD) bias
    • Own currency bias of the event
  • One-button show/hide for the entire panel.
  • All times are converted to the local computer clock.
  • Clean column layout with vertical and horizontal separators.
  • Optional Currency Strength table based on recent released data.

Bias Logic

Signals are derived automatically from the calendar’s own impact_type for the event’s currency (no hardcoded lists of “good/bad” indicators):

  • Positive impact on a currency → BUY that currency (and the inverse for Gold / pivot currency).
  • Negative impact → SELL, etc.

Notifications / Alerts

When a new actual value is released (once per value ID):

  • MT5 terminal Alert() popup
  • Mobile push notification
  • Sound playback All include BUY/SELL detail for Gold, pivot currency, and the event’s own currency. Configurable minimum importance and option to skip neutral releases.

Performance Optimizations

  • Only touches the exact objects that need updating (bounded by max rows) — no full-chart object scans.
  • Caches CalendarEventById / CalendarCountryById results.
  • Two-speed timer:
    • Cheap CalendarValueLast() delta check every few seconds (for instant alerts).
    • Full history + panel redraw only every ~20 seconds (or immediately after a new release).

Appearance

Fully customizable colors, fonts, panel position, row height, etc. via inputs.

Overall, it is a lightweight, real-time news-trading panel focused on Gold and major-currency bias signals with alert support.



Thanks for download it and we will wait for your review and suggestions for improvement.



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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
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KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
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KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert
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Experts
Run This EA 3 Minute Chart , Only you need to Swing Detection Time Frame Switch for Big Time frame Selection. When you install first Select Trendline Breakout Strategy for Fibonacci Trades Before Test Yourself See Full Video of Strategy Test 1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025, How it will Work and How you need to Setup, after Purchase tellme in comment section for latest Set file Communication Link in mql5 For exact set file for test link i m providing in this link (set file for gold only)  https://driv
KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading
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Overview of KS Multiple Independent Strategies Auto Trading 1.9 EA This is a professional-grade MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed primarily for gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It supports multiple independent trading strategies, advanced risk management, and various filters to optimize performance. The EA emphasizes automation, profit protection, and integration with external tools like Telegram and Discord. It operates on any timeframe but is configurable for specific sessions and news
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KS AutoTrade Usdjpy Ea
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KS Gold Auto Trade Ea
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Experts
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KS Gold Moon Pro EA
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KS ICT Killzone Pro MT5
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This is  KS ultra master-slave (signal copier) Expert Advisor with advanced symbol mapping support, designed to copy trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (master) to another (slave), even when the brokers use different symbol naming conventions . Core Purpose Copy trading signals (positions + pending orders) from a master account → one or more slave accounts , while intelligently handling: Different symbol names between brokers (e.g. XAUUSD → GOLD , EURUSD.fx → EURUSD , BTCUSD → Bitcoin ) Differ
KS Gold Hunter Pro EA
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Experts
KS_Gold_Hunter_Pro EA is  primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) (KS Gold Hunter Pro Actual Price is 2999$ But now its for Trial Everyone on Live) (All Setting for January 2026 updated Gold mode , it will not fully work on previous Year data) Every Gold milestone setting will change and update as per gold movement.  Recommendation  By Default Exness Zero account Setting  1 Min Chart of Gold    Other Broker You Can Ask me For other Broker Setting in Comment Section after Purchase , Easy to Config
KS Smart Trading ICT Concept
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KS Smart Trading ICT Concept  (Inspired By SMC ICT Concept ) Trading Style / Philosophy: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology Purpose: Visualizes key institutional / smart money price action structures and zones directly on the chart in real-time or historical mode. Helps traders identify high-probability areas based on ICT concepts such as market structure breaks, order blocks, liquidity grabs, imbalances, and premium/discount positioning. Main Features & Displaye
KS Day Week MultitimeFrame Candle
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KS Zigzag Channel
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KS ZigZag Channels indicator is a MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) custom indicator. It draws zigzag-style pivot lines connecting significant swing highs and lows, along with channel-like extremities (upper and lower deviation bands) around each zigzag segment. The goal is to filter out market noise, highlight the underlying trend structure, and provide dynamic support/resistance-like zones based on historical price deviation from the main zigzag line. Core Logic & Detection Method Unlike classic percentage-
KS Fx Session Alert Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS FX Session Alert Indicator Forex market sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5. It visually highlights the four trading sessions — London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney  Its Designed for ICT, SMC, and price action traders, this indicator provides essential session context, highlights volatility periods, market movements. Key Features Session Visualization Display up to four sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) with individual enable/disable options. Customize start and end times in your loca
KS Swing High Low Liquidity
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
This KS_SwingHighLowLiquidity indicator. It is designed for MetaTrader 5 and focuses on detecting swing highs and swing lows (pivots) while treating them as liquidity levels — a concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies. Core Purpose The indicator identifies significant swing points where price is likely to have accumulated stop-loss orders , pending orders, or resting liquidity. These swings act as "magnets" that price often returns to "sweep" (briefly br
KS Support Resistance Retest Signal
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Support Resistance Retest Signal trading strategy focused on price action and market structure . Core Concept This indicator detects: Key support and resistance zones — usually based on minor or significant swing highs and lows (previous peaks and troughs in price). Breakout — when price decisively breaks through a support or resistance level (typically confirmed by a candle close beyond the level to filter out false breaks). Retest — after the breakout, price pulls back to the broken level (
KS SuperTrend Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Supertrend Indicator Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line = Uptrend (Bullish) Red line = Downtrend (Bearish) Smart Background Highlighting : Light green background fill during uptrends Light red background fill during downtrends Can be toggled on/off Clear Buy & Sell Signals : Green arrow for Buy signals (trend flip from down to up) Red
KS SuperTrend With OrderBlock
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Hybrid technical indicator Classic ATR-based Supertrend (trend-following with volatility filter) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, including Order Blocks, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and more. It is designed for traders who want to use trend confirmation from Supertrend alongside institutional-level structure (BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, etc.). The indicator draws everything directly on the chart (trend lines, fills, arrows, rectangles, labels, etc.). A key
KS SuperTrend EA
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
KS Supertrend EA This Price Only for Live Testing after that price will increase      Original Price One Year 999$ No need to do any thing its everything By default for any time frame , it will work 1 min to 15 min , Gold Result more better than other Pair. Just SL TP Set according to your broker and Pair Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line
KS Box Breakout Signal
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Box Breakout Signal is a custom MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects consolidation boxes (price ranges) and signals breakouts with visual elements and volume analysis. Core Concept The indicator identifies periods where price volatility compresses (based on a normalized volatility calculation), forms a box between the high and low of that consolidation, and then waits for a decisive breakout above the top or below the bottom of the box. It combines: Volatility-based box
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