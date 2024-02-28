GoldenCeres

  • Indicators
  • Keve Nagy
    Keve Nagy

    Keve Nagy

    Greetings Traders,
    I am Keve Nagy, a dedicated programmer hailing from Austria. Since 2014, I have been passionately involved in programming, a pursuit that transcends the boundary between my professional life and personal interests.
  • Version: 1.12
  • Updated: 28 February 2024
  • Activations: 5

Dear Forex-Traders,

I am delighted to introduce the GoldenCeres Indicator, a tool that has been instrumental in our trading journey for the past year. My closest friend and I have been using this indicator to successfully navigate through the Forex markets, and we are now eager to share it with the MQL5 community.

GoldenCeres is an intuitive and user-friendly indicator designed for traders who have some experience in Forex trading. It provides clear Buy or Sell signals directly on the chart, simplifying decision-making processes, without any lag. Additionally, it offers a recommended TakeProfit level, represented as a small purple line on the chart. The accuracy of this recommended level can be customized using an input variable we’ve named ‘Risk Level’.

The ‘Risk Level’ variable ranges from 1 to 20. A value of 1 indicates a conservative strategy with a high probability of hitting the TakeProfit level but a relatively smaller reward. A value of 10 suggests a balanced approach with a good chance of hitting the TakeProfit level and a decent reward. A value of 20 represents an aggressive strategy with a lower likelihood of hitting the TakeProfit level but a significantly larger potential reward.

GoldenCeres is specifically designed for the XAUUSD 30-minute chart, although it can be applied to other XAU charts. Please note that its performance may vary on different timeframes as it is optimized for the 30-minute XAUUSD chart.

We are committed to continuous improvement and welcome any suggestions or ideas for enhancements. Regular updates will be provided to ensure GoldenCeres remains a reliable tool for your trading needs.

Wishing you a successful trading journey and a wonderful day!

Best Regards, Keve Nagy



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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available In trading, recognizing a setup and executing without hesitation is what separates professionals from amateurs. The same principle applies to equipping your trading desk. The introductory rate of $149 for the ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework closes on August 26, 2026 , moving permanently to $175. Execute your decision now to lock in the c
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
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