Dear Forex-Traders,

I am delighted to introduce the GoldenCeres Indicator, a tool that has been instrumental in our trading journey for the past year. My closest friend and I have been using this indicator to successfully navigate through the Forex markets, and we are now eager to share it with the MQL5 community.

GoldenCeres is an intuitive and user-friendly indicator designed for traders who have some experience in Forex trading. It provides clear Buy or Sell signals directly on the chart, simplifying decision-making processes, without any lag. Additionally, it offers a recommended TakeProfit level, represented as a small purple line on the chart. The accuracy of this recommended level can be customized using an input variable we’ve named ‘Risk Level’.

The ‘Risk Level’ variable ranges from 1 to 20. A value of 1 indicates a conservative strategy with a high probability of hitting the TakeProfit level but a relatively smaller reward. A value of 10 suggests a balanced approach with a good chance of hitting the TakeProfit level and a decent reward. A value of 20 represents an aggressive strategy with a lower likelihood of hitting the TakeProfit level but a significantly larger potential reward.

GoldenCeres is specifically designed for the XAUUSD 30-minute chart, although it can be applied to other XAU charts. Please note that its performance may vary on different timeframes as it is optimized for the 30-minute XAUUSD chart.

We are committed to continuous improvement and welcome any suggestions or ideas for enhancements. Regular updates will be provided to ensure GoldenCeres remains a reliable tool for your trading needs.

Wishing you a successful trading journey and a wonderful day!

Best Regards, Keve Nagy