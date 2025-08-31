Tick Flow

TickFlow is a tool for tick-data analysis and visual highlighting of significant zones on the chart. The utility aggregates current and historical ticks, shows the buy/sell balance, and helps to identify support/resistance levels and cluster zones.

This is the MetaTrader 4 version.

How it works (brief)

TickFlow collects tick data and aggregates it by price steps and candles.

Based on the collected data the indicator builds visual layers: up/down tick counters, buy/sell ratio, historical levels and clusters.

The user adjusts sensitivity and the analysis period in the settings. The tool does not make trading decisions — it provides data for analysis.

Features

  • Display of tick activity per candle (tick counters).

  • Percentage buy/sell ratio.

  • Construction of historical support and resistance levels based on tick volumes.

  • Cluster analysis of price areas (cluster analysis).

  • Flexible sensitivity settings for different trading horizons (scalping, intraday, medium-term).

  • Option to enable/disable tick history to reduce chart clutter.

  • Local storage of displayed data; does not require external DLLs and does not send data to external services.

Settings (key parameters; parameter names — in English)

General

  • NumberOfBarsForAnalysis — how many recent candles to analyze (for example, 5). More = wider coverage; less = more local analysis.

  • ShowTickActivityHistory — show tick activity for past candles (true/false).

  • NumberOfBarsToDisplay — how many candles with saved tick history to display (if history is enabled).

Display

  • ColorUpTickCounter — text color for the up-tick counter.

  • ColorDownTickCounter — text color for the down-tick counter.

  • ColorBuySellRatio — text color for the buy/sell percentage.

Levels and clusters

  • NumberOfTicksToAnalyze — number of ticks to use for building support/resistance levels (see suggested ranges below).

  • PriceStepAnalysis — minimal price step for level analysis (smaller step = more detailed levels).

  • UseClustering — enable cluster analysis (true/false).

  • ClusterPriceStep — price grouping step for clusters (for example, 0.001 for EURUSD with 5 decimal places).

  • NumberOfHistoricalLevels — how many previous levels to show on the chart.

Alerts

  • EnableAlerts — enable sound/text alerts when price reaches a level (true/false).

  • AlertPriceDistance — distance to the level that triggers an alert (in price units; example for EURUSD 5 decimals — 0.0001–0.0002).

Tuning recommendations (guidelines)

  • Scalping: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 5,000–10,000; use small values for PriceStepAnalysis and ClusterPriceStep .

  • Intraday: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 10,000–20,000; use a wider step for smoothing.

  • Medium-term: NumberOfTicksToAnalyze ~ 20,000–50,000; use larger steps so levels are broader.
    These are guidelines — adjust settings to the specific instrument and liquidity.


More from author
PurrTradeX Signals
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
PurrTradeX is an Expert Advisor that allows users to create and test custom trading strategies based on their own indicator signals. The advisor captures signals from manually placed or automatically generated arrows on the chart and uses them to identify trading opportunities. Key Features Signal recording: place arrows on the chart to mark buy or sell signals. The advisor records the values of integrated indicators (RSI, CCI, DeMarker, WPR) around these points. Automatic arrow placement:
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Arrow Strategy Builder — an Expert Advisor that remembers the user’s placed up/down arrows on the chart and generates trading signals when the same conditions repeat. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, offering an intuitive interface and functionality for automated trading on any financial instrument. The full version of the multi-currency trading advisor for Metatraider 5 is available here. Main Features Easy Strategy Creation: Build trading strategies by placing arrows (Bu
FREE
Tick Flow MT4
Konstantin Chechnev
Indicators
TickFlow is a tool for tick-data analysis and visual highlighting of significant zones on the chart. The utility aggregates current and historical ticks, shows the buy/sell balance, and helps to identify support/resistance levels and cluster zones. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. How it works (brief) TickFlow collects tick data and aggregates it by price steps and candles. Based on the collected data the indicator builds visual layers: up/down tick counters, buy/sell ratio, historical levels
Arrow Strategy Builder Pro
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Arrow Strategy Builder Pro is an MT5 Expert Advisor that automatically collects signals at ZigZag pivot points and compares them with previously saved readings of up to four user indicators. When the specified match percentage is reached, it opens a trade in the chosen direction. It supports manual “training” and automatic updates of the signal base. Suitable for scalping and for calmer trading. Capabilities — Automate your indicator strategy without constant re‑optimization; — Scale the same s
