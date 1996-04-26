Abiroid One Candle Chart MT4

Read detailed blog here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772837


Quick Feature List

  • Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation
  • Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar
  • Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support
  • Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength
  • Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differently
  • Visual anchor box drawn during the session, turns bullish or bearish color when the session closes
  • Dashed boundary lines projecting forward from the session high and low
  • FVG gap boxes drawn at the exact candle gap where the breakout occurred
  • Quartile level lines and an optimum retracement zone box for the Quartile strategy
  • Per-session signal limits for FVG to prevent over-trading on a single move
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4.75 (16)
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Abiroid One Candle Chart MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Read detailed blog here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772837 Quick Feature List Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differentl
FREE
Abiroid PVSRA Scanner MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
What Is It? This PVSRA Screener is for real-time market analysis. so instead of manually checking charts one by one, you get a live command center that tells you the market phase, volume intent, trend state, and nearest price structure all in one glance. Features at a Glance Multi-pair, multi-timeframe scanner dashboard... monitors everything at once PVA (Price Volume Analysis)... detects Climax and Rising volume candles in real time The Dragon EMA... configurable trend anchor (default 50 EMA of
Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
About: The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods. This is the MT5 only Version. For MT4 Version go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/ Key Features ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones Logarithmic Scale Calculation Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red) What is the Nad
FREE
Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting) This indicator is designed to do one thing really well:   show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable. Here’s what it includes: Automatic Order Block Detection Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing. Smart Volume Filtering Uses volume to separate   real institutional activity   from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) s
FREE
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.91 (23)
Indicators
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
Abir Pathak
4.82 (11)
Indicators
How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
FREE
Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (8)
Indicators
3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Abiroid Symbol Sync MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770947 Features at a Glance One-click symbol change across all charts simultaneously One-click timeframe change across all charts simultaneously Live trade status on every pair button — buy/sell counts, profit/loss coloring Pending order indicators shown separately on buttons Panel background color changes with your overall profit or loss Sync panel position across all charts Sync the number of buttons per row acro
FREE
Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
FREE
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Indicators
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Abiroid Ongoing Trades MT5
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out the detailed blogpost with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771285 Features All trades in one subwindow — Every open BUY and SELL order gets its own mini candlestick chart, no matter what symbol it belongs to. Smart price scaling — EURUSD and BTCUSD look the same size. The indicator uses ATR normalization so every trade is equally readable. Live candle updates — The latest candle reflects the real-time Bid price, not just the last close. Entry, SL & TP lines — See exact
FREE
Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features at a Glance Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost: https:
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Indicators
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Abiroid Last Time Here MT5
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771070 What Is "Last Time Here"? Every price move in the market has happened before — or something very similar to it has. "Last Time Here" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that asks a simple question: the last time price was in this exact zone, what did it do next? The indicator identifies the current active ZigZag leg — the most recent swing move from the last confirmed low to the last confirmed
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Indicators
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicators
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Indicators
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
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