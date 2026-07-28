Abiroid One Candle Usage Guide

Free indicators:

MT4:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188003/

MT5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188004/













This indicator watches a specific session window you define, records the price range that formed inside it, and then generates signals on the bars that follow. Three different signal strategies are packed into one indicator, and you pick which one runs using a single dropdown. The heatmap candle coloring runs underneath all three strategies at all times and gives you an instant read on momentum.

This guide covers everything: what each strategy actually does, how every filter and calculation works step by step, and what each setting controls. Read through once and you will know exactly what to expect from the indicator and how to configure it for your style.

If you enjoy using it please consider leaving a review. It helps bring my products to more people :) Scanner is still under development for this. Reach out to me if you need to test out the scanner. I'll select a few people to try it, so they can help me figure out the best features and bug fixes in the scanner.

Single Chart indicator will be free, but Scanner will eventually be paid. Hope you enjoy using this!





Quick Feature List

Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation

Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar

Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support

Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength

Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differently

Visual anchor box drawn during the session, turns bullish or bearish color when the session closes

Dashed boundary lines projecting forward from the session high and low

FVG gap boxes drawn at the exact candle gap where the breakout occurred

Quartile level lines and an optimum retracement zone box for the Quartile strategy

Per-session signal limits for FVG to prevent over-trading on a single move

What Is the Anchor Session?

Everything in this indicator revolves around one concept: the anchor session. You define a time window, for example midnight to 4 AM New York time, and the indicator watches every bar that falls inside that window. It records the highest high and the lowest low that formed during the session. That range becomes the reference box for the rest of the day.

When the session ends, the indicator locks in the range. It draws boundary lines forward from the session high and session low. All signal logic runs only on bars that appear after the session ends. The indicator never signals during the session itself.

The session box color changes depending on how the session closed. If the last close of the session was above the session open, the box turns bullish blue. If it closed below the open, it turns bearish red. This gives you an immediate bias read before price even starts moving in the post-session window.









Heatmap Candle Coloring

The anchor session box and its projected boundary lines. Blue box means bullish session close, red means bearish.

Every candle on the chart gets recolored based on where price sits inside a Linear Regression channel. This happens regardless of which strategy you have selected. The coloring runs on every bar, every tick update.

Here is how the five colors map to momentum:

Blue (extreme bullish) : Price is above 80% of the channel range. Very strong upward momentum.

: Price is above 80% of the channel range. Very strong upward momentum. Green (bullish) : Price is between 60% and 80% of the channel range.

: Price is between 60% and 80% of the channel range. Yellow (neutral) : Price is between 40% and 60% of the channel. No strong directional bias.

: Price is between 40% and 60% of the channel. No strong directional bias. Orange (bearish) : Price is between 20% and 40% of the channel range.

: Price is between 20% and 40% of the channel range. Red (extreme bearish): Price is below 20% of the channel. Very strong downward momentum.

The position value (called band coefficient internally) is a normalized number between 0 and 1. 0 means price is at the bottom band, 1 means price is at the top band. The heatmap thresholds split that range into five zones.

The Linear Regression mid-line is the least-squares fit of the closing prices over the lookback window. The bands sit above and below it at a distance controlled by either ATR or Standard Deviation, depending on your setting.





The Three Strategies

Strategy 1: Fakeout Reversal

Candles recolored by the Linear Regression heatmap. Notice how color shifts as momentum builds or fades.

A fakeout happens when price breaks out of the session range, spends a few bars outside, then snaps back inside. Traders who chased the breakout get trapped. This strategy catches those reversal moments.

Here is the exact sequence it looks for on the bearish side (an upside fakeout):

Price closes above the session high. The breakout is registered. On a subsequent bar (within the Max Bars limit), the bar opens above the session high and closes back below it. A minimum percentage of the candle body must be inside the session range (below the session high). The candle body must not be too large relative to the session range height.

If all four conditions pass, a short signal fires. For a bullish fakeout (break below the low then reversal back above), the same logic runs in mirror. The signal fires below the low then snaps back above it.

The two size filters exist for a good reason. Without them, huge engulfing candles that happen to cross the boundary would trigger signals. With the Min Percent of Body Inside Range filter, you ensure the reversal candle actually committed back into the range, not just grazed it. With the Max Body Size vs Box Height filter, you skip signals where the candle is enormous relative to the session range, because those moves tend to be strong continuation moves, not traps.







A fakeout signal on a false break above session high. Arrow appears above the reversal candle for a short signal.

Strategy 2: FVG Breakout

A Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a three-candle pattern. The middle candle moves strongly enough that a gap forms between the high of candle one and the low of candle three (bullish FVG), or between the low of candle one and the high of candle three (bearish FVG). Price left a zone untested on the way through.

This strategy finds FVGs that formed during a breakout of the session range. For a bullish FVG breakout:

Candle three (the oldest) has a high. Candle one (the newest) has a low. The low of candle one is above the high of candle three. That gap is the FVG. The middle candle must have closed bullish (close above open). At least one of the three candles involved in the pattern must have broken the session high.

For bearish: candle one has a high below the low of candle three, middle candle closed bearish, and at least one of the three candles broke below the session low.

When both conditions are true, a signal fires at candle one (the most recent candle in the pattern). A rectangle is drawn over the actual gap zone so you can see exactly where the imbalance is on the chart.

The Max FVGs Per Breakout Direction setting caps how many signals fire per session per direction. If you set it to 1, only the first valid bullish FVG gets a signal for that session. Any additional bullish FVGs in the same session are skipped. This prevents the indicator from producing arrows on a strong trending move where many FVGs form in sequence.







An FVG breakout signal. The green box highlights the price gap zone. Arrow fires at the breakout candle.

Strategy 3: Quartile Continuation

This strategy trades the continuation structure of a session. It looks for price to break the session high or low, retrace into a predefined zone within the session range, then resume in the breakout direction.

The three levels (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3) are percentage depths into the session range. For a bullish session (session closed above session open):

Level 1 sits at 25% below the session high by default.

Level 2 sits at 50% below the session high.

Level 3 sits at 75% below the session high.

The optimum retracement zone is the band between Level 1 and Level 2. This is where the indicator expects price to pull back to before resuming higher.

The full sequence for a bullish continuation:

The session closed bullish. Price breaks above the session high and the first breakout bar fires a breakout signal (if Signal Mode includes breakouts). Price retraces and touches the optimum zone between Level 1 and Level 2. A bar closes bullish while price is in or below the zone. That fires the retracement signal (if Signal Mode includes retracements).

Signal Mode lets you receive only breakout signals, only retracement signals, or both. This matters a lot depending on your execution style.





Signal Strength: Strong vs Weak

Quartile level lines drawn after session close. The shaded zone between Level 1 and Level 2 is the optimum retracement area.

Every strategy separates signals into two categories based on heatmap color at signal time.

For long signals, a strong signal means the bar's heatmap color matches the bullish direction. For the color filter set to "Both Shades", green and blue candles qualify. For "Extremes Only", only blue qualifies. A weak signal means the color filter is disabled entirely (set to "All Colors Allowed"), but the bar's color did not match the bullish direction.

On the chart, strong long and strong short signals appear as larger arrows. Weak signals appear as smaller arrows. You can style them differently in your MT4 or MT5 indicator properties. In an alert system or EA, you can choose to act only on strong signals and skip weak ones.

How to Use This Indicator

Step 1: Set Your Anchor Session

The most important setting is the anchor session. The default is midnight New York time for 4 hours (midnight to 4 AM). This covers the Asian session, which is typically a lower-volume, range-building period. The London and New York sessions that follow then break out of that range.

You need to tell the indicator the offset between your broker's server time and New York time. If your broker runs on GMT+3 (common for European brokers) and New York is currently on GMT-4, the offset is -7. Enter -7 in Broker to NY Time Offset.

If you want to anchor to a different session, change the Anchor Start Hour and Anchor Duration accordingly. For example, to anchor to the London open from 8 AM to 11 AM London time, convert those hours to New York time and adjust the offset.

Step 2: Choose Your Strategy

Pick one of the three strategies from the Signal Type dropdown. The indicator runs one at a time. You can always add the indicator twice with different strategies and different prefixes to watch multiple strategies on the same chart simultaneously.

Step 3: Set the Color Filter

The Candle Color Filter is the quality gate for your signals. Start with "Both Shades" which accepts bullish green and blue candles for long signals, and bearish orange and red candles for short signals. If you want only the highest-conviction signals, switch to "Extremes Only" which only accepts blue (for long) and red (for short). "All Colors Allowed" turns off the filter completely.

Stops and Targets

A natural stop placement for Fakeout and FVG strategies is beyond the session high or low that was broken. For a bullish fakeout at the session low, a stop below the session low with some buffer keeps you safe.

For Quartile, the session high acts as the breakout confirmation level, so a stop below Level 2 or below the optimum zone is logical. Targets can be previous highs, round numbers, or a fixed risk-reward multiple.

Best Timeframes

Timeframe Best Strategy Notes M1 / M5 Fakeout Reversal Fastest entry on fakeout candle. Tight stops. High noise. M15 FVG Breakout, Fakeout Good balance of detail and signal quality. H1 All three Cleaner signals, fewer per day. Best starting point. H4 Quartile Continuation Wider zones, bigger moves. Works well with swing trading. D1 Quartile Continuation Multi-day anchor sessions. For position trades.

Quick Setup Presets

Scalping on M5: Strategy = Fakeout. Max Bars for Fakeout to Expire = 3. Color Filter = Extremes Only. Anchor = midnight to 2 AM NY (120 minutes). Shift Bars = 0 for live signals.

Intraday swing on H1: Strategy = FVG Breakout. Max FVGs = 1. Color Filter = Both Shades. Anchor = midnight to 4 AM NY (240 minutes). Projection Hours = 20.

Continuation swing on H4: Strategy = Quartile. Signal Mode = Both Signals. Color Filter = Both Shades. Level 1 = 0.25, Level 2 = 0.50. Draw Internal Level Lines = on.

Anchor Settings by Currency Pair

The default anchor runs from midnight to 4 AM New York time. That window captures the Asian session range. When London opens at 8 AM New York time and New York follows at 9:30 AM, both sessions tend to break out of whatever range formed overnight. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and EURJPY all follow this pattern closely because their primary liquidity comes from London and New York. For those pairs, the default settings work without any changes.

But not every pair is driven by those sessions. The anchor session choice needs to match where the real liquidity actually lives for each instrument.

European and USD Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURGBP)

These pairs see their biggest moves during London and New York hours. The Asian session is quiet for them. Using the overnight Asian range as the anchor (midnight to 4 AM NY time, Anchor Duration = 240 minutes) is the most natural setup. London opens and takes out the Asian high or low with regularity, especially on pairs like GBPUSD which sees strong follow-through into the London session.

Anchor Start Hour: 0 (midnight NY time)

Anchor Duration: 240 minutes

Best signal window: 8 AM to 12 PM NY time (London session)

Australian and New Zealand Pairs (AUDUSD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD)

AUD and NZD pairs are most active during the Sydney and Asian sessions. London and New York move them too, but the cleanest setups for these pairs often come from anchoring to the quiet pre-Sydney period and trading the Sydney open breakout, or anchoring to the Asian session and watching the London open reaction.

For AUDUSD, a common approach is to anchor to the late US session (which is quiet for AUD) and trade the Sydney open at 5 PM to 7 PM New York time. Alternatively, anchor to the Asian session range and look for the London open to break it. The Asian session here runs from roughly 7 PM to midnight New York time.

Sydney open anchor: Start Hour = 17 (5 PM NY time), Duration = 120 minutes

Asian session anchor: Start Hour = 19 (7 PM NY time), Duration = 300 minutes

Best signal window: midnight to 5 AM NY time (Asian peak)

Commodity Pairs (USDCAD, USDNOK, USDSEK)

USDCAD correlates heavily with crude oil and follows North American session hours. The default anchor works fine here, but the primary breakout window is the New York open from 9:30 AM NY time, not London. Consider shortening the anchor to midnight to 2 AM NY (120 minutes) to capture a tighter Asian range, then watching for the New York break rather than London.

Anchor Start Hour: 0 (midnight NY time)

Anchor Duration: 120 minutes

Best signal window: 9:30 AM to 12 PM NY time

Yen Pairs (USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY)

Yen pairs are active during both the Asian session and London. USDJPY in particular tends to form its range during the London morning (3 AM to 7 AM NY time). If you want to trade the New York open break of the London morning range, shift the anchor to cover London morning hours.

London morning anchor: Start Hour = 3 (3 AM NY time), Duration = 240 minutes

Best signal window: New York open from 8:30 AM NY time onward

Quick Reference Table

Pair Group Anchor Start (NY Time) Anchor Duration Primary Signal Window EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF Midnight (Hour 0) 240 min (default) London open, 8 AM NY AUDUSD, NZDUSD 7 PM (Hour 19) 300 min Asian peak, midnight to 4 AM NY USDCAD Midnight (Hour 0) 120 min NY open, 9:30 AM NY USDJPY, EURJPY 3 AM (Hour 3) 240 min NY open, 8:30 AM NY GBPJPY Midnight (Hour 0) 240 min London open or NY open

All times in the table are New York time. Remember to convert to broker server time using the Broker to NY Time Offset setting. The start hours above assume you enter them directly in New York time, which is what the indicator expects.

All Settings Explained

Signal Settings

Selects which of the three strategies runs: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, or Quartile Continuation. Only one runs at a time.

Controls whether the heatmap color must match the signal direction. "All Colors Allowed" passes every signal regardless of candle color. "Both Shades" requires the candle to be green or blue for long signals and orange or red for short signals. "Extremes Only" requires blue for long and red for short.

Candle Settings

Object Name Prefix All chart objects created by this indicator start with this prefix. If you run two copies of the indicator on the same chart (for example, two different strategies), give them different prefixes so their objects do not conflict with each other. Max Past Bars How many bars back the indicator processes on initial load. Higher values show more history but take longer to calculate on startup. 10000 is fine for most situations. On slower machines or very short timeframes with huge bar counts, lower this if the initial load feels sluggish. Shift Bars (0=Current) Shifts signal evaluation by this many bars. At 0, the indicator evaluates the current forming bar. At 1 (the default), it evaluates the completed previous bar. The default of 1 means you get confirmed closed-bar signals, which avoids signals that disappear on a repainting bar. Use 0 only if you want live tick-by-tick signals. Refresh After Ticks The indicator skips recalculation until this many ticks have passed since the last update. This is a CPU guard. At 10, the indicator recalculates every 10 ticks instead of every single tick. Raise this number on busy pairs or lower timeframes to reduce load. Lower it toward 1 if you need faster signal detection.





Anchor Session

Draw Anchor Box When enabled, a filled rectangle is drawn over the anchor session bars showing the high-to-low range. The box color changes to bullish or bearish when the session closes. Disable this if you find the boxes too cluttered on the chart. Draw Anchor Boundary Lines When enabled, two horizontal dashed lines project forward from the session high and session low. These are the key levels that all three strategies reference for breakouts and fakeouts. Disable this if you want a cleaner chart and already know the levels from the box. Broker to NY Time Offset The number of hours to add to broker server time to get New York time. For a GMT+3 broker during EDT (New York GMT-4): the offset is -4 minus 3 = -7. During EST (New York GMT-5): the offset is -5 minus 3 = -8. Check your broker's server time on the bottom of the MetaTrader terminal and calculate accordingly. Getting this right is critical because a wrong offset shifts the entire anchor session. Anchor Start Hour (NY Time, 0=Midnight) The hour at which the anchor session begins, expressed in New York time. 0 means midnight, 8 means 8 AM, 13 means 1 PM, and so on. Anchor Start Minute The minute within the start hour at which the session begins. 0 means on the hour. Use 30 for half-past. Anchor Duration (Minutes) How long the session runs in minutes. 240 = 4 hours. 60 = 1 hour. 90 = 1.5 hours. The session ends exactly this many minutes after the start time.





Fakeout Reversal Settings

Max Bars for Fakeout to Expire After price breaks out of the session range, the indicator waits for a reversal candle. This setting controls how many bars it waits before giving up. At 5, if no reversal candle appears within 5 bars after the breakout, the broken state clears. The next time price breaks the same level, the timer starts fresh. Higher values mean the indicator will still look for a reversal even on slow pullbacks. Lower values keep it strict and only trade snappy fakeouts. Min % of Body Inside Range When a fakeout candle opens outside the range and closes back inside, this setting requires that a minimum percentage of the candle body lands inside the session range. At 30%, if the body is 10 pips tall and only 2 pips of that body are inside the range, it fails (2 divided by 10 = 20%, below the 30% threshold). Raise this value to require a deeper reversal commitment. Lower it to catch shallower reversal candles. Max Body Size vs Box Height (%) This filter skips fakeout signals when the reversal candle body is too large compared to the session range. At 20%, if the session range is 50 pips tall, the body must be no bigger than 10 pips. Very large candles on a fakeout usually mean a strong move is in progress, not a true trap reversal. This filter protects against trading those. Lower this for tighter control, raise it to allow bigger candles through.





FVG Breakout Settings

Draw FVG Gap Boxes When enabled, a rectangle is drawn over the actual price gap zone at the time of each FVG signal. For bullish FVGs, the box spans from the high of the oldest candle to the low of the newest candle in the pattern. For bearish FVGs, it spans from the low of the oldest to the high of the newest. These boxes visually mark the imbalance zone where price left without trading through it. Max FVGs Per Breakout Direction The maximum number of bullish FVG signals per anchor session, counted separately from bearish FVG signals. Once the counter for one direction reaches this limit, no more signals fire in that direction for the rest of the session. At 1, only the first valid bullish FVG and the first valid bearish FVG per session produce signals. The counters reset when a new anchor session begins.





Quartile Settings

Signal Mode Available for the Quartile strategy only. "Both Signals" fires both breakout and retracement arrows. "Breakout Only" fires only the initial breakout signal when price clears the session high or low. "Retracement Only" waits for the pullback into the optimum zone and fires there. Draw Internal Level Lines and Labels When enabled, three horizontal lines are drawn at Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 positions within the session range, projected forward. Each line gets a small text label showing its level value. Disable this if you only need the optimum zone box and not the individual lines. Highlight Retracement Zone (Lvl1-Lvl2) When enabled, a filled rectangle is drawn between Level 1 and Level 2, projected forward from the session end. This is the optimum retracement zone. For bullish sessions it sits in the upper portion of the range. For bearish sessions it sits in the lower portion. The retracement signal fires when price pulls back into this zone after breaking out. Level 1 The first quartile level as a fraction of the session range, measured from the bias side. At 0.25, it sits 25% into the range from the session high (for bullish sessions). Common alternatives are 0.382 (Fibonacci) for a tighter zone, or 0.236 for a very shallow retracement area. Level 2 The second quartile level. At 0.50 it is the midpoint of the range. Combined with Level 1 at 0.25, the optimum zone covers the upper quarter to the midpoint for bullish sessions. The Fibonacci equivalent is 0.618. Level 3 The third quartile level. At 0.75 it sits three-quarters deep into the range. This is a visual reference level. It helps you see how far price has retraced without affecting signal logic directly. The Fibonacci equivalent is 0.786.





LinReg Bands Settings

Plot Linear Regression Bands Enables or disables drawing the Linear Regression channel lines (mid, upper, lower) on the chart. The channel calculation always runs because it drives candle coloring, but if you disable this, the lines themselves are hidden. Useful when you want the heatmap colors but a clean chart without extra lines. Regression Band Type Choose how the channel bands are calculated. "ATR Bands" uses an Average True Range smoothed with a Running Moving Average, which makes the channel width respond to recent volatility. "Standard Deviation Bands" use the standard deviation of the regression residuals, which is a more statistical spread. ATR bands tend to be wider and smoother; StdDev bands hug price more tightly when the market is trending steadily. Length The number of bars used for the Linear Regression calculation. Longer windows produce a smoother, slower channel that captures the broader trend. Shorter windows react faster but produce a more jagged channel. 150 is the default and works well for H1 and above. On M15, consider dropping to 80 or 100. ATR Deviation Multiplier How wide the ATR bands are, measured in multiples of ATR. At 3.0, the upper band sits 3 ATRs above the regression mid-line. Wider bands mean candles are less likely to hit the extreme ends, which makes extreme blue and red coloring rarer and more meaningful. If you find the extreme colors firing constantly, raise this value. StdDev Deviation Multiplier How wide the Standard Deviation bands are. Used only when Regression Band Type is set to Standard Deviation Bands. At 1.0, the bands sit at one standard deviation from the mid-line, which covers roughly 68% of price action statistically. At 2.0, they cover about 95%.





Visual Colors and Styles

Boundary Line Projection Hours How far the session high and low boundary lines project to the right on the chart, in hours. At 20, the lines extend 20 hours forward from the session close. This covers roughly the next trading day. Reduce this if lines from adjacent sessions overlap and create visual clutter. Anchor Box Color (Bullish) The fill color of the anchor session box when the session closes bullish. Also used as the box color during the session while it is still forming. Anchor Box Color (Bearish) The fill color of the anchor session box when the session closes bearish. High Boundary Line Color The color of the dashed line projecting from the session high. Low Boundary Line Color The color of the dashed line projecting from the session low. Boundary Line Style The dash style for the boundary lines. Options are Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, DashDotDot. Dash is the default and keeps the lines readable without dominating the chart. Boundary Line Width The pixel thickness of the boundary lines. 2 is the default. On high-resolution screens you may want 3 or 4.





Visuals: FVG Boxes

Bull FVG Gap Box Color The border color of the rectangle drawn over a bullish fair value gap. The box is drawn with border only, no fill, so it does not obscure price action. Bear FVG Gap Box Color The border color of the rectangle drawn over a bearish fair value gap.





Visuals: Quartile Zones

Reading the Signals

The fill color of the optimum retracement zone rectangle. The default is a very dark gray which is visible but unobtrusive. Change this to a more prominent color if you want the zone to stand out more.The color applied to all three quartile level lines (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3).The dash style for the quartile level lines. Dot style (the default) keeps them visually distinct from the solid boundary lines.The text color for the small labels attached to each quartile level line.The font size of the quartile level labels. The default of 7 keeps them small. Increase this if you have a high-DPI display and the labels are hard to read.

Signals appear as arrows below the bar for long setups and above the bar for short setups. There are four signal types per strategy, represented by two sizes of arrows:

Large arrow = strong signal (candle color matched the direction)

Small arrow = weak signal (candle color did not match, or filter was off)

For Quartile, there are up to eight signal variants because breakout and retracement signals are tracked separately for both long and short.

One thing worth noting: the indicator uses Shift Bars = 1 by default, which means it only evaluates completed candles. The arrow appears at bar close of the signal bar. This is intentional to avoid late-bar repainting where an arrow shows mid-bar then disappears before close.

How the Bar Update Logic Works

Every tick the indicator receives, it first checks whether enough ticks have passed since the last full recalculation (the Refresh After Ticks counter). If not, it skips entirely and returns immediately. This is the primary performance guard on busy assets and low timeframes.

When the tick count clears, the indicator determines how many bars to process. On the very first load (or when you change settings), it processes all bars back to the Max Past Bars limit. On subsequent ticks within the same bar or on bar transitions, it only processes the newest bars since the last calculation. This is why history loads fast once the indicator is running: it only recalculates what changed.

The loop walks from newest to oldest. Anchor session state is stateful across bars: once a session starts, its range keeps expanding with each new bar inside it. When the session ends, the state locks and trading signals become active. When a new session starts, all state resets: fakeout flags, FVG counters, quartile flags, all of it.

Between-Bar Behavior and Chart Updates

The indicator plots on closed bars by default. During a live session you will see the anchor box growing with each new high or low. The boundary lines do not appear until the session ends. Signal arrows appear at the close of the bar that generated the signal, not during the bar.

If you change any input setting, the indicator reinitializes and recalculates all history up to Max Past Bars. All chart objects are deleted and redrawn from scratch. This is normal behavior for MetaTrader indicators and not a bug.

Changing timeframes clears all objects and reinitializes the entire calculation loop. The indicator picks up exactly where it should on the new timeframe. FVG counters and anchor state reset because the new timeframe is treated as a fresh start.

Tips for Best Results

Verify your broker's server time against a world clock before setting the offset. A 1-hour error shifts your anchor session completely.

If the anchor box looks like it is covering the wrong session (for example catching the London session when you want the Asian session), double-check the offset and the Anchor Start Hour.

On the FVG strategy, keep Max FVGs Per Breakout Direction at 1 for most situations. The first breakout FVG is almost always the highest-quality one. Subsequent FVGs in the same direction tend to appear after the move has already extended.

For Fakeout, lower Max Bars for Fakeout to Expire on faster timeframes. On M1 you probably want 2 or 3. On H1, 5 is fine and maybe even 8.

Use the Color Filter as a second-tier confirmation, not the only filter. A blue candle on an FVG breakout has strong trend alignment. An orange candle might still work as an FVG breakout but the momentum context is weaker.

The Quartile strategy performs best when the anchor session formed a clean range without too many spikes or whipsaws. Noisy sessions produce noisy ranges and the quartile levels lose their meaning.

If you want to run two strategies side by side for comparison, add the indicator twice, set each to a different strategy, and give each a unique Object Name Prefix. Both will coexist on the chart without conflicts.

Closing Thoughts

The core idea behind this indicator is simple: markets often build a range during quiet hours and then make a directional move when the active session opens. The three strategies each capture a different way that structure plays out. Fakeouts catch the traps. FVG Breakouts catch the impulse move. Quartile Continuation catches the second leg after a pullback.

The heatmap coloring is there as a persistent momentum context layer, not just decoration. A signal that aligns with a blue or red candle has the regression channel behind it. One on a yellow candle does not. Knowing which is which changes how you manage the trade.

Start with the H1 timeframe and the default settings. Watch a few sessions live before trading with real money. The anchor session will teach you a lot about how your asset behaves within its daily routine.