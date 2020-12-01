Alert Time Line
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Alert TIME LINE indicator warns that the price has reached a specified time level.
Drag the indicator onto the chart, press the SET TIME LINE button, move the line that appears to the desired time, when the chart reaches the specified time, an alert will be triggered.
This indicator is used as an auxiliary tool when trading time zones, using the free TIME LINE Forex System, see the results and screenshots below.
You can get the system for free in the technical support chat https://t.me/CycleTime