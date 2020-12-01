Alert Time Line

Alert TIME LINE indicator warns that the price has reached a specified time level.

Drag the indicator onto the chart, press the SET TIME LINE button, move the line that appears to the desired time, when the chart reaches the specified time, an alert will be triggered.

This indicator is used as an auxiliary tool when trading time zones, using the free TIME LINE Forex System, see the results and screenshots below.

You can get the system for free in the technical support chat https://t.me/CycleTime
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Sergey Bocharov
Indicators
The technical indicator is a more advanced version of the relative strength index (RSI) that applies moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) principles to a double-smoothed RSI (DS RSI) indicator. The indicator is derived by computing the difference between a double-smoothed RSI and a simple moving average (SMA) of the DS RSI. The indicator's intent is to provide more accurate buy and sell signals than the standard RSI calculation.  The MACD is derived by subtracting the 12-period exponen
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Trend Magic
Sergey Bocharov
Indicators
Forex trend has always been a friend of traders, and trend indicators help determine the trend and make the right decisions. Most of the trading systems developed by trading gurus are based on the trend. It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America. It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it is recommended to use several indicat
Buy Sell Magic
Sergey Bocharov
Indicators
Trend reversal indicator, no repainting. Clean and light rendering There is no alternative buy-sell signal without taking into account the trend. Noise filtering capability. Works with all pairs. Ideal for beginners and experienced traders It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America. It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it i
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