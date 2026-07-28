Abiroid One Candle Chart MT4
- 指标
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Abir Pathak
- 版本: 1.1
Read detailed blog here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772837
Quick Feature List
- Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation
- Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar
- Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support
- Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength
- Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differently
- Visual anchor box drawn during the session, turns bullish or bearish color when the session closes
- Dashed boundary lines projecting forward from the session high and low
- FVG gap boxes drawn at the exact candle gap where the breakout occurred
- Quartile level lines and an optimum retracement zone box for the Quartile strategy
- Per-session signal limits for FVG to prevent over-trading on a single move