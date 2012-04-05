Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.8

Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi

Read liquidity-zone interaction with a four-part relative delta view on MetaTrader 5

Many indicators draw a line and leave the trader to decide what the next touch means. In live trading, the difficult part is not locating every swing. It is judging how price behaves after it reaches an area where liquidity may be resting. A brief test, a decisive sweep and a failed breakout can look similar at first, yet they call for different decisions.

Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi is a manual-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It builds confirmed liquidity zones from swing points, divides each zone into four price bands and records a directional volume estimate as candles interact with those bands. The result is a compact view of location, internal activity, repeated testing and reaction. The indicator does not place orders and does not provide a complete entry, stop-loss or take-profit system.

What appears on the chart

Buy-side liquidity zones are drawn around the upper wick area of confirmed swing highs. Sell-side liquidity zones are drawn around the lower wick area of confirmed swing lows. A pivot needs bars on both sides before it can be confirmed, so a newly displayed zone represents a level recognized after confirmation rather than a level known in advance at the original swing.

Every active zone contains four equal horizontal sections. As a candle overlaps one or more sections, the indicator distributes its estimated directional volume activity across the affected parts. Positive and negative readings are shown with configurable colors, while visual intensity is scaled within that individual zone. Use the pattern to compare the inner and outer areas of the same zone; do not treat matching colors in separate zones as equal absolute volume.

Zone Health gives a quick view of how much modeled volume has passed through the area relative to its configured capacity. A high value usually describes a less-consumed zone, while a declining value shows repeated interaction. It is a usage meter, not a probability score and not a forecast that the zone will hold.

How to read the four context labels

·   ABS - Absorption context: price sweeps the outer boundary while the estimated delta at the extreme is meaningfully opposed to the sweep direction.

·   EXH - Exhaustion context: price sweeps the zone, but the outer section contributes only a small share of the zone's accumulated absolute delta.

·   DIV - Delta divergence context: activity is concentrated near the outer edge in the breakout direction, yet price closes inside the zone instead of establishing beyond it.

·   REJ - Snapback rejection context: a sweep is followed by a close back through the zone's midpoint with opposing directional activity on that candle.

These labels classify the observed interaction; they are not Buy or Sell commands. One zone can produce only one context label. When more than one condition is possible, the internal priority is ABS, then EXH, DIV and REJ. Values on the current candle can change before the bar closes, so traders who require confirmation should evaluate the completed candle.

A practical way to use the indicator

1. Start with market location. Review the broader trend, nearby support or resistance and whether price is approaching a meaningful swing area. The indicator is most useful when its zones are read inside a wider trading plan.

2. Choose a workable zone density. Keep overlap filtering enabled at first and retain a moderate number of zones. A chart containing every historical area quickly becomes difficult to read.

3. Watch the approach, not only the touch. Note whether price arrives impulsively, slowly compresses toward the level or has already tested it several times. Compare this behavior with Zone Health.

4. Read the four sections. Focus on where the larger relative values accumulate and whether the outer edge supports or conflicts with the price attempt. The profile describes activity inside the zone; it does not identify actual exchange bid/ask orders.

5. Wait for the interaction to develop. A test that remains inside the zone, a clean sweep and a sweep followed by rejection are different events. Use ABS, EXH, DIV or REJ as a prompt for further confirmation.

6. Apply your own execution rules. Confirm with candle structure, trend, volatility and available room to the next level. Define position size, invalidation and exit rules independently because the indicator does not execute or manage trades.

Settings that materially change the view

Pivot Length controls swing sensitivity and confirmation delay. Lower values create more frequent zones and more noise; higher values produce fewer, broader market references but require more bars for confirmation.

Max Zones per Type limits how many buy-side and sell-side zones remain in memory. Show Swept Zones keeps completed areas visible for historical study, while Filter Overlapping Zones removes competing active zones of the same type and favors the more extreme level.

Zone Volume Capacity changes how quickly Health declines. Raising it makes the meter decay more slowly; lowering it makes repeated interaction visible sooner. It does not make reversal labels more or less selective.

Evaluation Window and Hold Time define the follow-through study. A context is counted as successful only when closes stay on its favorable side for the required consecutive bars within the selected window. If Hold Time is greater than Evaluation Window, a successful result cannot be recorded.

Colors, swept-zone opacity, dashboard position, dashboard size and evaluation-candle highlighting can be adjusted without changing the core zone logic.

Performance panel and alerts

The Reversal Performance panel groups completed evaluations by ABS, EXH, DIV and REJ. Total shows evaluated contexts, Wins shows those that met the configured time-based condition, and Win % is the ratio between them. This panel does not include stop loss, take profit, spread, commission, slippage or position sizing; it must not be read as a trading-system win rate.

Alerts are available for the first zone test, a zone sweep and a reversal-context event. Push notifications can also be enabled in MetaTrader 5. To control duplicate messages, the indicator delivers only the first eligible event on a bar, so several simultaneous conditions may not create separate notifications.

Important operating notes

·   The indicator uses one consistent volume source across the loaded history: real volume when that history provides it, otherwise tick volume. Different brokers and symbols can therefore produce different values.

·   Current-candle zones, labels and statistics are provisional until the bar finishes. Confirmed historical state is processed separately, but broker history updates or a change in available volume data can trigger a rebuild.

·   Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi is designed for manual chart analysis. It is not an Expert Advisor, an exchange footprint, a DOM tool or proof of institutional order activity.

Risk note

Trading involves substantial risk. Test the indicator, its inputs and the complete trading method on historical data and a demo account before using real funds. No zone, context label, alert or panel statistic guarantees a market reaction or a profitable trade.

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