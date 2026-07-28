SMC Yoshi Pro

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Activations: 10

Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup.

SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who want a clearer path from structural analysis to risk review. It identifies confirmed swing highs and lows, monitors breaks of those levels, classifies the event as Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHoCH), and presents a visual Buy or Sell plan. It does not place or manage trades. The final decision remains with the trader.

Key Features

·    Confirmed swing-high and swing-low market structure

·    Bullish and bearish BOS and CHoCH identification

·    Close or Wick breakout confirmation

·    Visual Buy and Sell Trade Plans

·    Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 reference levels

·    Risk and target zones with a compact on-chart dashboard

·    Popup and push notifications with customizable colors

How the Market Structure Logic Works

The indicator waits for a swing to be confirmed rather than treating every short-term high or low as meaningful. Once confirmed, that swing becomes a structural reference. Price must then move beyond the level according to the selected confirmation method.

Close confirmation requires the candle to finish beyond the structure level. Wick confirmation reacts when the candle range trades beyond it, providing a more sensitive view. The event is classified according to the previous structural direction. A continuation in the same direction is shown as BOS, while a break against the prior direction is presented as CHoCH.

This creates a repeatable framework, but it does not turn every break into a compulsory entry. A BOS can occur late in an extended move, and a CHoCH can form inside a noisy range. Trend quality, nearby support or resistance, volatility and personal risk limits should still be considered before acting.

From Structure to a Visual Trade Plan

After a confirmed structural event, SMC Yoshi Pro organizes the next stage of analysis on the chart. The broken structure level becomes the Entry reference, while Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 are placed through a daily-range-based spacing framework. Risk and target boxes make the distance between levels easier to assess without repeatedly drawing and updating objects by hand.

The Trade Plan is a visual planning aid, not an order instruction. It helps the trader compare potential risk with the surrounding price action and reject setups that do not fit an existing method. The compact dashboard keeps the current plan visible and displays internal plan-outcome counters for review. These figures are informational and should not be treated as broker execution records, account performance or a guarantee of future results.



A Practical Workflow

1. Read the broader direction and decide whether the market is trending, ranging or moving unpredictably.

2. Observe the confirmed swing level currently acting as the structural reference.

3. Wait for a BOS or CHoCH under the selected Close or Wick confirmation mode.

4. Review the Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 references with nearby price levels and available space.

5. Act only when the setup agrees with your confirmation rules, position sizing and risk limits.

Alerts are useful when several charts are being monitored, but they remain notifications rather than trade commands. Review the chart before making any decision.

Who It Is For

SMC Yoshi Pro is suited to manual SMC and price-action traders who want a disciplined market structure workflow, clearer visual planning and less repetitive chart marking. It can also help developing traders study how confirmed swings connect with continuation and directional change.

It is not intended for users seeking a fully automated Expert Advisor, guaranteed entries, exact market tops or bottoms, or a system followed without independent analysis. Settings should be tested on the intended symbol and timeframe, since volatility and price behavior vary between markets.

Explore More from Ichiyoshi

For more trading indicators and strategy tools from the same developer, visit the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer Trading Forex, CFDs and other financial instruments involves risk. SMC Yoshi Pro is a technical decision-support indicator and does not guarantee profit or prevent losses. Test the indicator and its settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before using real funds, and always apply appropriate position sizing and risk management.
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