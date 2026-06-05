Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 3.6
  • Activations: 10

Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5

Introduction

Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner.

Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders understand how price moves, where important structure levels exist, and where significant market reactions may occur.

Rather than attempting to predict future market direction, Price Action Structure Yoshi is designed to provide a structured framework for observing market behavior, analyzing market structure, and supporting disciplined trading decisions.

Key Features

• Automatic Market Structure Detection
• Break of Structure (BoS) Identification
• Change of Character (CHoCH) Detection
• Liquidity Level Visualization
• Liquidity Sweep Recognition
• Dynamic Order Block Zones
• Automatic Trendline Construction
• Clean and Professional Chart Display
• Professional Price Action Analysis Workflow
• Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Who Is This Indicator For?

Price Action Structure Yoshi is suitable for:

• Forex traders
• Gold (XAUUSD) traders
• Index traders
• CFD traders
• Cryptocurrency traders

The indicator can be used by both developing and experienced traders who wish to incorporate Price Action Analysis, Market Structure Analysis, BoS, CHoCH, Liquidity, and Order Block concepts into their trading workflow.

Trading Philosophy

Successful trading is not based on predicting every market movement. Instead, it is built on understanding market context, identifying high-quality opportunities, managing risk appropriately, and maintaining consistency over time.

Price Action Structure Yoshi was developed to assist traders in building a more structured approach to chart analysis while maintaining flexibility across different trading styles and market conditions.

For traders who also utilize Opening Range Breakout (ORB) methodologies, Price Action Structure Yoshi can be used independently or as a complementary analysis tool alongside ORBYoshi – Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5: ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout

Combining market structure analysis with ORB-based session frameworks may provide additional market context for traders who prefer a structured and disciplined approach to chart analysis.

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice or guarantee trading results. All trading involves risk, and users should apply appropriate risk management and independent judgment when making trading decisions.


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