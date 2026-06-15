Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro

5
  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.11
  • Updated: 30 July 2026

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: A Smarter Way to Read Support, Resistance and Price Rejection on MetaTrader 5

In trading, one of the most important skills is knowing where the market is likely to react. Whether a trader focuses on forex, gold, indices, crypto, or CFDs, price often responds around meaningful support and resistance areas. These areas can become turning points, breakout zones, retest levels, or simply locations where traders should pay closer attention.

The challenge is that most charts are not clean. A market can create many highs, lows, wicks, fake breaks, reactions and failed moves. Some levels are useful. Others are only noise. For many traders, the difficult part is not understanding support and resistance in theory, but deciding which price areas truly deserve attention in real time.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones was created to help solve this problem on MetaTrader 5.

It is a professional support and resistance zone indicator designed to identify price areas where the market has shown meaningful rejection behavior, then organize those areas into clean bullish and bearish zones. Instead of forcing traders to manually inspect every wick, pivot, and reaction point, the indicator helps structure the chart into a more readable zone map.

The goal is simple: help traders see important rejection areas faster, compare zone quality more clearly, and build a more disciplined price-action workflow.

What Is Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones?

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is a MetaTrader 5 indicator focused on support, resistance, supply, demand, price reaction, and rejection-zone analysis.

It does not open trades automatically. It does not promise a perfect buy or sell signal. It is not designed to replace a trader’s judgment. Instead, it works as a decision-support tool for traders who already use technical analysis and want a cleaner, more structured way to read the chart.

The indicator studies practical market footprints such as swing pivots, dominant wick rejection, and tick-volume spike behavior. When several reactions appear around a similar price area, the indicator can group them into one clear zone instead of filling the chart with too many isolated lines.

Each active zone is then evaluated and displayed with useful information such as:

  • Bullish or bearish zone direction
  • Zone strength score
  • Tier classification
  • Star rating
  • Confluence count
  • Distance from current price
  • Ranked dashboard information

This allows traders to quickly understand not only where the zones are, but also which zones may deserve more attention.

Why Rejection Zones Matter in Trading

Support and resistance are among the most widely used concepts in technical analysis. However, professional traders rarely treat support and resistance as exact single-price lines. In real markets, price often reacts within areas, not at one perfect level.

This is why zone-based analysis can be more practical than line-based analysis.

A rejection zone can represent an area where buyers previously defended price, sellers previously rejected price, or the market showed strong reaction behavior. When price returns to such an area, traders may watch for confirmation such as rejection candles, breakout and retest, structure shift, momentum change, or higher-timeframe alignment.

The key word is “watch.”

A zone is not a command to enter a trade. A zone is an area where analysis becomes more important.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones helps traders organize these areas visually so they can approach the market with more structure and less emotion.

The Core Logic Behind Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

The strength of Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones comes from its structured approach. Instead of relying on one simple condition, the indicator focuses on several types of rejection behavior.

1. Swing Pivot Reactions

Swing highs and swing lows are important because they show where the market previously changed direction. A swing high may become a bearish reference area, while a swing low may become a bullish reference area.

By detecting confirmed pivot reactions, the indicator helps traders identify areas where price has previously created meaningful structure.

2. Dominant Wick Rejection

Long wicks can reveal rejection. For example, a long upper wick may show that price pushed higher but failed to hold, suggesting bearish pressure around that area. A long lower wick may show that price pushed lower but was rejected, suggesting bullish reaction.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones uses dominant wick behavior to detect areas where price rejection was visually significant.

3. Tick-Volume Spike Footprints

Volume behavior can add useful context. In MetaTrader 5, many instruments use tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume. Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones treats unusual tick-volume activity as a footprint that may support the importance of a zone.

This does not mean the indicator reads institutional order flow or guarantees hidden market intent. It simply adds another practical layer to the zone-building process.

4. Smart Zone Clustering

One of the most useful parts of the indicator is clustering.

Many charts contain multiple reaction points around a similar price area. If every reaction were drawn as a separate level, the chart would quickly become crowded. Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones groups nearby same-side reactions into cleaner zones, helping traders focus on areas rather than isolated candles.

This creates a more professional chart-reading experience and reduces visual noise.

Understanding the Zone Score

Each active zone receives a strength score from 0 to 10.

This score helps traders compare zones more easily. A higher score means the zone has stronger internal qualities according to the indicator’s model.

The score can reflect factors such as:

  • How many reactions are grouped into the zone
  • Whether different footprint types support the zone
  • How strong the rejection behavior was
  • How recently the zone was updated by market activity

It is important to understand that the score is not a win-rate number. A 9/10 zone does not mean a trade from that zone will win. It means the zone is stronger according to the indicator’s structure and may deserve more attention.

Used correctly, the score helps traders prioritize analysis, not predict the future.

Zone Tiers: FAINT, WEAK, MEDIUM, STRONG and ELITE

To make the chart easier to read, Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones classifies zones into tiers.

Lower-tier zones, such as FAINT or WEAK, may be useful as light reference areas. MEDIUM zones may deserve more attention when aligned with the broader market context. STRONG and ELITE zones represent the highest-priority areas according to the scoring model.

This tier system is useful because traders often need to make decisions quickly. Instead of treating every zone equally, the indicator helps visually separate weaker areas from stronger reaction zones.

However, even an ELITE zone should not be used blindly. The best approach is to combine strong zones with confirmation, market context, and risk management.

How Traders Can Use Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

A practical workflow may look like this:

First, start with the bigger market picture. Check whether the market is trending, ranging, breaking structure, or approaching a major high or low. A zone is more useful when interpreted inside the correct market context.

Second, look at the dashboard and chart. Identify the strongest nearby zones, especially STRONG or ELITE zones. Check whether price is approaching a bullish demand area or a bearish supply area.

Third, inspect how price is moving into the zone. Is price approaching with strong momentum? Is momentum slowing? Are candles rejecting? Is there a breakout and retest? Is the zone aligned with the higher timeframe?

Fourth, wait for confirmation. This could be a rejection candle, structure shift, failed breakout, retest reaction, momentum change, or any other confirmation method that fits your trading plan.

Finally, plan risk before entry. A good zone does not remove risk. Traders should always define invalidation, stop-loss logic, position size, and potential reward before making a decision.

This is the right way to use Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: as a structured map for decision-making, not as a blind signal generator.

Why Traders May Appreciate This Indicator

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is especially useful for traders who want a cleaner chart and a more disciplined support and resistance workflow.

Many traders draw zones manually, but manual drawing can become inconsistent. One day a trader may mark a zone aggressively; another day they may ignore the same structure. Emotion, fatigue, and bias can all affect manual analysis.

By using a structured detection and scoring model, the indicator helps make the process more consistent.

It can help traders:

  • Reduce chart clutter
  • Identify important reaction areas faster
  • Compare zone strength more objectively
  • Monitor distance to key areas
  • Organize support and resistance analysis
  • Combine zones with their own strategy rules
  • Avoid treating every level as equally important

This makes the indicator suitable for price-action traders, support and resistance traders, supply and demand traders, gold traders, forex traders, and anyone who wants a more organized chart-reading process on MetaTrader 5.

Suitable Markets and Timeframes

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones can be applied to liquid MetaTrader 5 instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto, and CFDs.

Lower timeframes may produce more zones and more noise. Higher timeframes usually provide cleaner but less frequent structures. Traders should test the indicator on their preferred symbols and timeframes before using it in live trading.

For example, a scalper may use the indicator to monitor intraday reaction areas, while a swing trader may prefer higher-timeframe zones for broader planning.

There is no single perfect setting for every trader. The best settings depend on the instrument, timeframe, volatility, and trading style.

A Professional Tool, Not a Shortcut

The most responsible way to describe Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is this:

It helps traders organize market reaction areas, but it does not replace trading skill.

That is a strength, not a weakness.

Good trading requires patience, confirmation, risk control, and review. A high-quality indicator should support that process, not encourage emotional or automatic decisions.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is designed for traders who respect structure. It provides a cleaner way to read rejection behavior, but the final decision should always belong to the trader.

Best Practices for Using Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

To get the most value from the indicator, consider these practical habits:

Use default settings first. Before changing many inputs, observe how the indicator behaves on your favorite market and timeframe.

Do not trade every zone. Focus on zones that align with market context, higher-timeframe structure, or your own confirmation rules.

Pay attention to distance. A strong zone far away from current price may be important later, but not immediately relevant.

Use alerts as reminders, not trade commands. Alerts can help you notice important events, but they should not replace analysis.

Review broken zones. A broken zone may provide useful information about market strength, failed support, failed resistance, or possible role reversal.

Always manage risk. No technical indicator can remove market uncertainty.

If You Find It Useful, Your Feedback Is Appreciated

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones was built to support traders who want a clearer, more structured way to analyze support, resistance, and rejection behavior on MetaTrader 5.

If the indicator helps improve your chart-reading workflow, your rating and review are greatly appreciated. A short star rating or honest comment can help other traders understand whether the tool may fit their own process, and it also supports continued development and future improvements.

Your feedback is valuable because professional trading tools should evolve from real user experience, not only from theory.

Explore More Strategy-Based Yoshi Tools

If you are interested in structured trading tools for MetaTrader 5, you may also explore other Yoshi-style indicators built around practical trading concepts such as trend-following, pullback logic, breakout frameworks, price action structure, and market behavior analysis.

Each tool is designed with the same general philosophy:

Clean chart visualization, practical trading logic, disciplined analysis, and responsible use with risk management.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones focuses on support, resistance, and rejection areas. Other tools may support different parts of the trading process, such as trend context, pullback timing, breakout planning, or market structure review.

Together, these tools can help traders build a more complete and organized chart-analysis workflow.

Final Thoughts

Support and resistance will always be important because markets continue to react around meaningful price areas. The challenge is reading those areas with clarity and discipline.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones helps traders turn scattered market reactions into structured, ranked, and visually clear zones on MetaTrader 5.

It is not a shortcut to guaranteed results. It is a professional decision-support indicator for traders who want to understand where price has reacted, which zones may deserve attention, and how to approach those zones with confirmation and risk control.

Used with patience and a clear trading plan, Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones can become a valuable part of a trader’s technical analysis workflow.

 Update note: Based on real user feedback, the alert system has been refined to make the trading workflow cleaner and more focused. New-zone alerts were removed to reduce unnecessary noise, while alerts for price approaching Strong Zones remain the main focus. This update is intended to make the indicator more practical, calmer, and easier to use during live market conditions.

Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro v1.9 - Release Notes:

Based on real user feedback, the alert system has been refined to make the trading workflow cleaner and more focused. New-zone alerts were removed to reduce unnecessary noise, while alerts for price approaching Strong Zones remain the main focus. This update is intended to make the indicator more practical, calmer, and easier to use during live market conditions.


Reviews 3
ms_ismail
29
ms_ismail 2026.07.06 08:01 
 

good

Fenix Trader
111
Fenix Trader 2026.06.30 14:19 
 

That's great, thanks, my friend... I'm enjoying it. I'd like to know if it's possible to display only the rejection points marked as "strong" on the screen?

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FXproSD
16
FXproSD 2026.07.14 12:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ms_ismail
29
ms_ismail 2026.07.06 08:01 
 

good

Fenix Trader
111
Fenix Trader 2026.06.30 14:19 
 

That's great, thanks, my friend... I'm enjoying it. I'd like to know if it's possible to display only the rejection points marked as "strong" on the screen?

Le Quang Thanh
3090
Reply from developer Le Quang Thanh 2026.07.25 10:56
Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm really happy to hear that the indicator has been helpful to you. 😊
About the ×2, ×3, ×4...: it doesn't mean how many times price has touched the zone.
It shows how many detections were merged into that Rejection Zone. For example: ×2 = the zone was confirmed by 2 detections.
×5 = the zone was confirmed by 5 detections.
In general, a higher ×N means the zone has more confluence from multiple detection events, which can make it more significant. It's one of the factors considered by the scoring system, but it's not the only one.
Thank you again for your support, and I wish you many successful trades! 🚀
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